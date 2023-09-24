Judgments | A man became enraged at a neighbor’s family in Helsinki: He threatened the toddler with violence and kicked him

A middle-aged man repeatedly argued with his neighbors: the toddler of the neighboring couple also became the target of rage.

Man started harassing the family living next door in Helsinki.

The first confrontation dealt with in court took place in October 2019. The neighbors had been quarreling for longer.

A man appeared at the door of a neighboring family in the morning and accused the woman of the family of scratching his door. After this, the neighbor had started hitting the woman in the face and pulling her hair. The female neighbor also behaved violently in the situation.

Next in the spring, a man attacked a neighbor’s man in the stairwell. The man hit, pushed and kicked his neighbor.

A few days later, the man encountered a neighboring couple and their 1-year-old child. At that time, the man threatened to kill the toddler sitting in the stroller and tried to kick the child in the head. The kick hit the canopy of the stroller.

The couple obtained a restraining order against the man.

According to the neighboring couple, the man was generally considered aggressive and unpredictable in the apartment complex. According to the man, the man and woman of the neighboring couple were both pathological liars.

Man said he went to the neighbors’ door after hearing someone scratching his own door. He claimed that the woman went over him first.

The district court did not find it credible that the man would have gone calmly at four in the morning to ask his neighbor about the damage to his door and that the neighbor would have attacked the man first.

On the other hand, the woman had also been somewhat intoxicated and the woman had accordingly kicked her neighbor even after the police arrived.

The man denied the other acts as well, but the district court found the couple’s stories, the doctor’s statement and the evidence related to the restraining order more credible.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1974 to three months of conditional imprisonment for three counts of assault, attempted assault and illegal threat.

Two counts of assault and two counts of violating a restraining order were dismissed for lack of evidence.

As for the man, his poor health was considered to mitigate the punishment.

The woman was sentenced to a fine for assault. The fact that the woman was first subjected to violence by a bigger neighbor than her was taken into account as a factor mitigating the punishment.

Judgments are legally binding.