Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

In northern Italy, a man finds an explosive device and takes it home. An explosion occurs there.

Munich – On Friday (September 22nd) a terrible incident occurred in the municipality of Vivaro in northern Italy in which a ten-year-old boy was killed. As several media outlets reported, the boy’s grandfather is said to have found an explosive device and taken it home. It may be an unexploded bomb from the Second World War. Finds still occur regularly in many parts of Europe; just a few days ago an aerial bomb was found in Düsseldorf.

Pictures: This is how spectacular the bomb was detonated in the Main View photo series

Horrible incident in northern Italy: child dies in explosion in garage

Because of the high risk of an explosion, the area surrounding the explosive device is usually evacuated; thousands of people often have to leave their homes. In most cases, the bomb is then defused by experts, but occasionally it also happens that the find is blown up by specialists, as was recently the case during a Chancellor’s visit to Bavaria.

However, the 73-year-old man from Italy decided to take his find home with him, where the explosive device ultimately went off. Grandfather and grandson are said to have been in the garage when the explosion occurred. Both were seriously injured by the force of the explosion.

Despite intensive rescue measures, the ten-year-old boy died as a result of the explosion, and his grandfather was also seriously injured. (Symbolic image) © Michael Bihlmayer/Imago

The emergency services took the injured boy to a hospital by helicopter and tried to resuscitate him on site. But their help came too late and the boy died. The grandfather was also seriously injured, as reported by the Ansa news agency. It is not yet known what exactly the explosive device was. The investigation into the incident is said to be in full swing.