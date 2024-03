Friday, March 8, 2024, 16:31



| Updated 5:23 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The same court, the National Court, and the same underlying cause, the Banco Popular, but with two opposing opinions. Judge Santiago Pedraz has decided to archive for the second time the investigation into the capital increase that the entity undertook in 2012, only…

This content is exclusive for subscribers