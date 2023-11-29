The instructor of the cause of processes In the Supreme Court, Judge Pablo Llarena, questioned this Tuesday, without citing it, the proposed amnesty law agreed between the PSOE and the pro-independence parties. “When the application of the law is deactivated for some, while prison is imposed for other citizens who carry out the same behaviors, society is presented with doubt and privilege,” said the judge after receiving an award from the College of Attorneys. from Madrid. The instructor warned that “in the same way that a democratic society cannot assume that its members are not equal before the law, the criminal justice system cannot assume that a citizen loses his freedom in cases in which others did not deserve punishment for the same behavior.” And he added: “The legal system is unique and is the same for everyone. The legal system of a country is worth what its judges are worth.”

It is not the first time that Llarena has publicly referred to the amnesty since it became known that the PSOE planned to include it in the negotiation for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The previous time, after the instructor, last September, criticized at a conference in Burgos that the amnesty deactivates “as with a remote control certain essential principles such as the separation of powers and equality before the law,” he It cost a challenge by the former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, and the former councilors Antonio Comín and Clara Ponsatí, whose defense asked to remove the judge for lack of impartiality from the case in which he is investigating the fugitives from Spanish justice.

The magistrate rejected that request which, he assured, was based on a “manifestly unfounded” motivation that could actually seek to delay the adoption of a new European arrest warrant. The order issued by Llarena recalled that it was the fifth time that an attempt had been made to remove him from the case, and that the challenges have also affected other members of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court and magistrates of the Constitutional Court.

The order also stated that the conference that motivated the challenge consisted of an academic intervention in which an “analysis of the basic technical criteria for supervising the constitutionality of any legal norm was carried out, but without evaluating any specific aspect of an eventual amnesty law.” Llarena stressed that, therefore, at no time was the “procedural positioning of the instructor” anticipated, as in his opinion can be seen in the fragments or passages that the recusants themselves highlighted. The approach, he stated, was at all times “academic, general and open,” as expressed in various media.

