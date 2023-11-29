Crosetto case and justice, what is the minister’s strategy? The comment

What’s behind it the wavering and apparently uncertain actions of Minister Crosetto after his interview with Corriere della Sera in which he said he had a feeling it was coming a judicial wave on the government by a specific sector of the judiciary? A strong and from a certain point of view courageous exit, given the conflicting relationships between politics and justice. Who expected the exit to be made by an exponent of Forza Italia however, he was disappointed, because it was made instead by the Minister of Defense, but above all a member of Brothers of Italy which, moreover, is historically a justicialist party and which also represents the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, a former magistrate.

Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said and reiterated that she entered politics after the Falcone and Borsellino massacres and Giorgio Almirante’s MSI also had a strong justicialist imprint. The battle against the magistrates has instead been led historically, if we can say so, by Forza Italia and specifically by Silvio Berlusconi. So a logical hypothesis is that it is an “imminent danger”, meaning with this term the fact that it would not be a strategy but a simple one tactic for some referral to trial or some new warning that could affect some member of the government.

For example, the name of the minister is mentioned Daniela Santanchè (but these are all speculations) that for a few days she has no longer been the coordinator of FdI in Lombardy. It would therefore be a preventive “put your hands on” on possible judicial outcomes. A risky strategy but not of immediate attack. In fact, Crosetto, after the many controversies that broke out, immediately backtracked and opened a meeting with the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia, who yesterday morning had judged the minister’s words to be “very serious”. The two spoke by telephone.

READ ALSO: Crosetto ready to meet Santalucia. The ANM: “Clarify shadows and suspicions”

Santalucia said to Otto e mezzo on La7: “The problem is right here and that in the interview on Sunday morning things are very different (from what Crosetto later stated, ed.): these were magistrates who concerted among themselves to use judicial powers in order to oppose the government. This is unacceptable and disturbing, essentially an accusation of subversion. I tried to explain to him the reasons for my concern, because giving news of this kind to public opinion obviously has a very strong impact. Magistrates are at the service of the country, fully faithful to the Constitution and extremely respectful of the institutions of the State. Crosetto quickly told me that we will meet and that in any case his intention was not to accuse the judiciary of preparing malicious actions to attack the government. I believe that someone told him some news or phrase expressed in some conference, but conferences are something else, a legal debate on political-institutional balances”.

So Is Crosetto playing a double role or was he truly taken aback by the news that reached him of a “plot” by the red robes? We cannot know this but the minister does not go around unarmed and wields the cudgel of the reform of the judiciary which – as mentioned – was traditionally wielded by Forza Italia which this time is out of the way and seems to act as a peacemaker. You might say there’s an ongoing one Government – Judiciary negotiation? Maybe yes, but since it is public news, it loses force in any hypothesis of “secret” agreements and stops conspiracy theories in their tracks.

That the judiciary is in a certain sense “politicized” is a fact confirmed by the existence of internal currents. For example, The democratic area and judiciary are on the left, the independent judiciary is on the right, and the Unit for the Constitution is on the centre. The dynamics between magistrates and politicians are traditionally very complex starting from the season of Clean hands and of Bettino Craxi’s exile in Hammamet. Moreover, the conflict between executive/legislative and judicial power does not benefit the country system and above all the citizens who do not have high regard for the institutions. That’s why it could be the right time to resolve a conflict that holds back energy and prevents the free deployment – while still following the rules – of the enormous Italian productive force, see for example the infrastructure sector.

