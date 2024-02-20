A Control judge decided this Tuesday to grantr procedural freedom to Emilio Lozoyaformer director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), main figure involved in the bribery scandal of the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) reported that Lozoya will go to house arrest after this decision.

According to the FGR, the amparo judge, Juan Pedro Contreras Navarro, made this determination considering that there is no risk of escape on the part of Lozoyadespite the fact that he was apprehended in Spain after remaining a fugitive.

The application for parole with change of precautionary measures to house arrest with the use of an electronic bracelet has been a recurring request in the last two years.

However, the FGR has emphasized that this decision does not imply that Lozoya has emerged triumphant in any of the trials presented against him.

The institution has criticized the judge's actions, describing the resolutions as “unfair and disproportionate procedural privileges”, highlighting the exclusion of lawful evidence obtained in Brazil and Switzerland.

“The Attorney General's Office of the Republic (FGR) wants to make it very clear that Emilio 'N' has not won any trial to which the Public Ministry of the Federation has subjected him; and he has only obtained privileges from Judges and Magistrates of the Federation. totally unfair and disproportionate procedures,” he said.

The FGR stated that these resolutions have been issued partially and illegally by the Control Judge, Genaro Alarcón López, and by the judges of the Courts of Appeal, Alberto Torres Villanueva and Juan Pedro Contreras Navarro.

He pointed out that the Prosecutor's Office has excluded evidence that was lawfully obtained by the institution in Brazil and Switzerland, through valid international treaties that Mexico has signed, thus violating the provisions of said agreements that have constitutional support.

Furthermore, Judge Gerardo Genaro Alarcón López unfairly benefited Emilio Lozoya, excluding him from his responsibility for payment for the repair of damage in the Agronitrogenados case, alleging that said payment had already been made by Alonso “N”.

“Which has nothing to do with the direct responsibility of Emilio 'N', which is indicated in article 30 of the Federal Penal Code,” said the FGR.

“Today, the judge of Amparo, Juan Pedro Contreras Navarro, leaves him procedurally free so that his trial can continue, because he considers that there is no risk of him escaping from the action of justice, ignoring the fact that “said individual was apprehended in Spain, after having fled.”

Lozoya faces two legal proceedings in Mexico, one for the irregular purchase of Agronitrogenados and another for receiving alleged bribes from Odebrecht during the mandate of Enrique Pena Nieto, which he would have used to promote questionable energy reforms. This last case has been the main reason for his arrest.

As a prominent figure in Peña Nieto's administration, Lozoya's legal situation has been a focal point in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's anti-corruption fight. The FGR seeks a sentence of up to 39 years in prison for Lozoya for criminal association, money laundering and bribery.