ANDl al ahly Egyptian won 3-0 and eliminated the Auckland City New Zealandthis Wednesday in Tangier, in the match that served to open the Club World Cup, which was preceded by an inauguration ceremony in which tribute was paid to Pele.

The image of the Brazilian legend, who died last December 29 at the age of 82, was projected in the center of the stadium, in a light and sound show.

During the ceremony, he addressed a few words to the local public from the pitch Walid Regragui, the coach who led Morocco last December to a historic fourth place in the Qatar World Cup.

In the next round, Al Ahly will face the American Seattle Sounders, representing Concacaf, on Saturday.

The winner of that pulse will be measured on Wednesday 8 at Real Madrid. in the opening game

this Wednesday, Al Ahly opened the scoring through Hussein El Shahat (45+1) and in the second half they sentenced Mohamed Sherif (56) and the South African Percy Tau (86).

Auckland finished with ten due to the expulsion in the final discount (90 + 7) of Adam Mitchell.

El Shahat became the fourth man to score in three different Club World Cups, joining his name to that of three stars: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale.

two classics

Traditionally, the first round match of the Club World Cup measures the champion

of Oceania with the champion of the host country, which in this case is Morocco.

However, the winner of the last Moroccan league was the wydad casablancawho was also the last African champion, so he will enter the fray on Saturday directly in the second round.

Auckland’s rival in the game that raised the curtain was then Al Ahly, as

of current runner-up of Africa.

GO LIVE!

The Chinese referee Ma Ning in the game Al-Alhy vs Auckland of the Club World Cup, explained the expulsion of Mitchel before a VAR call for Preventing an Manifest Scoring Opportunity. After reviewing the monitor, he returned and gave his decision in English, it took 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/uNIpbW6mOz – joseborda (@joseborda1) February 1, 2023

The duel between Al Ahly and Auckland pitted two ‘classic’ teams from the

Club World Cup, with eight and a record ten appearances, respectively.

Al Ahly’s best results in the competition were third places achieved three times (2006 and in the two previous editions, corresponding to 2020 and 2021).

With their defeat, Auckland, coached by the Spanish Albert Riera, already says goodbye to the tournament, unable to come close to their best role, the third place they signed in 2014, in the last Club World Cup played in Morocco before the current one.

The competition continues on Saturday with the two duels of the ‘quarterfinals’ (second round), first in Rabat (2:30 p.m. GMT) with the clash between Wydad Casablanca and the Saudi Al Hilal, and then with the Seattle Sounders-Al Ahly pulse, again in Tangier.

the curious

The referee of Al Ahly – Auckland City, ma ning, He explained through the stadium speakers the decision he made after observing a play in the World Cup.

After seeing the play in the VAR, The judge commented on the decision, which those attending the commitment heard.

