Carolina beat Buffalo in a match full of Finnish moments.

Carolina the Finnish attackers knocked out Buffalo’s awardee Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen bored to earth early on Thursday Finnish time.

The top-fit ​​Luukkonen, 23, who became Buffalo’s number one guard, was selected as the NHL’s best rookie of January earlier on Wednesday, but in the evening he was rattling in the home court in the very early moments when Carolina claimed a 5-1 victory.

However, Luukko himself was not blamed, because the Finns of the away team sawed the defense in a pile in front of him.

Carolina number one center Sebastian Aho opened the taps Teuvo Teräväinen from a cross pass from the corner of Luukkonen’s goal already in 2:35. Aho has now succeeded in scoring in six consecutive games – for the first time in his NHL career. In these six games, he has scored a total of nine goals.

Quickly after Aho’s opening goal Jesperi Kotkaniemi poked two service points, first by Stefan Noesen and then by Brent Burns from paint. The game was 0–3 in 12:47, and the home team never recovered.

Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen watched as defender Ilja Ljubuškin blocked Carolina's shot with his skates.

Carolina’s goal Antti Raanta surrendered only once, though Buffalo had 30 shots on goal — just four less than Carolina. Buffalo quarterback Henri Jokiharju bait Alex Tuchin reduction paint.

For Carolina, the victory was the seventh in a row. It left Buffalo for the ten-day All-Star break as the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind Boston.

With Luukkonen as his guarantor, Buffalo still has a good chance of climbing to the playoffs, which would be their first since spring 2011.