Judge Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur in the Supreme Court of Brazil of the trials on the January 8 riot, requested this Wednesday 17 years in prison for the first accused of the attempt to “overthrow” the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Supported by vast documentary evidence, the magistrate said that “there is no doubt” about the “heightened” responsibility of Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, accused of the crimes of illicit association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, qualified damages and destruction of public property.

The judge’s position refers only to Costa Pereira, the first of the four defendants that the Supreme Court has placed on the bench since this Wednesday and also the first of the 1,390 people who will respond criminally for the events of January, which have been attributed to a coup movement of the extreme right.

After that first vote, the other ten members of the highest court, responsible for the trial against all those accused of assaulting and looting the headquarters of the Presidency, Parliament and the Supreme Court itself, must speak.

That protest, which De Moraes considered a “coup attack” with “irrational hatred,” was attributed to followers of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro who did not accept the victory in the 2022 elections of the progressive Lula, who had assumed power eight days before. of the events.

The Attorney General’s Office had also previously ruled on Costa Pereira’s guilt, proven with images obtained from cameras in the attacked public buildings, as well as in videos that the accused published on his social networks that same January 8, before being arrested in a Senate destroyed by the coup plotters.

When presenting his vote, De Moraes rejected the thesis of Costa Pereira’s defense, which questioned the “competence” of the Supreme Court to judge this attack against democracy and demanded that the case be referred to first instance courts.

Alexandre de Moraes says that the Court defends democracy. “The Court is worried that it knows that next summer a new excursion into the Praça dos Três Poderes with a new invasion, destruction and coup attempt is possible.” pic.twitter.com/bMeM51MUdF — Nanda skind (@Nandaskind) September 13, 2023

“They believe that on January 8 we had a day of peace, that people came to a park and invaded the Presidency, the Parliament and the Supreme Court” as if it were “a normal Sunday,” said De Moraes, who considered it “ridiculous” to question in those terms to the Supreme Court.

He attributed this criticism of the court to the “dark flat-eartherism” of those who “refuse to submit to justice”, who “are nothing more than extremists” minority among the population, as was “proven with the ballot boxes” and the “repudiation” from society to coup.

The trials against the 1,390 defendants will be held individually, since Brazilian law does not contemplate so-called “collective responsibilities.”

Once the sentence is handed down against Costa Pereira, the court will try three other defendants, for which it has already reserved a special hearing that will be held this Thursday.

EFE