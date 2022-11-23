The Minister of Justice, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, affirmed that the UAE enhances the system of future opportunities for national cadres and competencies and enhances capacity building and their entry into vital sectors with added value.

He said, while chairing a session within the annual meetings of the UAE government 2022, with the participation of representatives of the concerned authorities, namely: the Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Finance, the Executive Councils, the Competitiveness Council for Emirati Cadres “Nafis”, and the local departments concerned with human resources: “Lawyers are key partners of the judicial authority.” In realizing the right and establishing the foundations of justice, we will work to coordinate and cooperate with companies and institutions to support citizen lawyers.”

His Excellency pointed out that the number of lawyers is 1,455, and that there are 953 law firms at the state level, stressing the importance of the role of the legal profession in society as one of the elements on which justice is based, and that lawyers are the main partners in providing the justice service.

The annual meetings of the UAE government are the largest national meeting of its kind and the inclusive national platform to unify government work as an integrated system at the federal and local levels. The next ten years, and the plans and strategies that form the cornerstone of the UAE Centennial 2071, with the participation of more than 500 national personalities from federal and local government agencies.