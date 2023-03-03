Next Saturday the general leader of the competition, Rayados de Monterreyyou will be facing the Juarez Braves in match corresponding to day 10 of the contest. And the game has not yet started and a player from the borders has already taken charge of warming up the game.
the argentinian player agustin urzi He has sparked controversy by mentioning at a press conference that he does not know the Monterrey players and that he really knows little about the Mexican clubs.
“What have they told you about Rayados, it’s a strong team and they have recovered players like Duván, Joao, what do you expect from this game in particular?”the journalist asked.
“I don’t know the players very well, obviously I know almost all of Argentina, but here not much. Today we have a video and we’re going to talk more about the team. It doesn’t matter who comes first, I don’t know much about the teams here, but With the squad we have, we can compete with anyone.”commented the Argentine at a press conference.
Immediately the reactions in social networks did not wait. Some fans took it as “a lack of respect”, while others did not see it as bad and argued that the soccer player “has been in Mexican soccer for a short time.”
At 20 years old, Augustine Urzi He has played 4 games defending the FC Juárez shirt, the squad he joined in this tournament.
