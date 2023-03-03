This was the spectacular accident in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Nasser Al-Attiyah was the main victim.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The pilot Nasser Al-Attiyah was already preparing the celebration of the triumph in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challengewhich was the second competition of the second test of the World Rally Raid (W2RC), but something unexpected happened.
In the third stage, Al-Attiyah was excited about victory, he had it within range, but the dunes prevented him.
(Clara Chía does not hide: forceful reaction after Shakira’s song ‘a Piqué’)
(Serious attack against Antonela Roccuzzo’s family premises: they threaten Messi)
The Qatari fell into the trap, trusted himself and suffered a serious accident, which has him in suspense to continue in the World Cup.
heavy accident
Al-Attiyah lost control of his car and it began to roll over, but in the end the car was totaled, but he did not suffer serious injuries.
He was too aggressive in that sector, he got too confident and lost the handling of the car, which miraculously fell on all four wheels.
Although Nasser and Mathieu had an unfortunate roll 10km from the finish, they are both unharmed & well. They had hoped the #TGR team could do a swift repair in order to continue racing tomorrow. Unfortunately, the safety cell has been damaged, and the crew are forced to retire. pic.twitter.com/AJGo2en9Jn
— TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally-Raid & Dakar Team (@TGR_W2RC) March 1, 2023
The pilot resumed the march despite the strong blow, he won the stage, but the advantage was not enough over Sebastien Loeb.
However, the regulations are clear and since the vehicle can be repaired, the crew had to abandon the competition.
(Shakira is right: Piqué, linked to an extramarital dating company)
💥💥💥 What a palace, Nasser!
Al-Attiyah was left out of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for the @OfficialW2RC after an impressive rollover in the dunes.
“After dominating the rally, unfortunately I’m out due to an accident on stage 3,” he said.📹 @AlAttiyahN pic.twitter.com/OPtBLt9bnG
– Carburando (@CarburandoTV) March 1, 2023
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#spectacular #accident #Abu #Dhabi #Desert #Challenge #video
Leave a Reply