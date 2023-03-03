This was the spectacular accident in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, video

The pilot Nasser Al-Attiyah was already preparing the celebration of the triumph in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challengewhich was the second competition of the second test of the World Rally Raid (W2RC), but something unexpected happened.

In the third stage, Al-Attiyah was excited about victory, he had it within range, but the dunes prevented him.

The Qatari fell into the trap, trusted himself and suffered a serious accident, which has him in suspense to continue in the World Cup.

heavy accident

Al-Attiyah lost control of his car and it began to roll over, but in the end the car was totaled, but he did not suffer serious injuries.

He was too aggressive in that sector, he got too confident and lost the handling of the car, which miraculously fell on all four wheels.

Although Nasser and Mathieu had an unfortunate roll 10km from the finish, they are both unharmed & well. They had hoped the #TGR team could do a swift repair in order to continue racing tomorrow. Unfortunately, the safety cell has been damaged, and the crew are forced to retire. pic.twitter.com/AJGo2en9Jn — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally-Raid & Dakar Team (@TGR_W2RC) March 1, 2023

The pilot resumed the march despite the strong blow, he won the stage, but the advantage was not enough over Sebastien Loeb.

However, the regulations are clear and since the vehicle can be repaired, the crew had to abandon the competition.

💥💥💥 What a palace, Nasser! Al-Attiyah was left out of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for the @OfficialW2RC after an impressive rollover in the dunes. “After dominating the rally, unfortunately I’m out due to an accident on stage 3,” he said.📹 @AlAttiyahN pic.twitter.com/OPtBLt9bnG – Carburando (@CarburandoTV) March 1, 2023

