Friday, March 3, 2023
This was the spectacular accident in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in Sports
0
This was the spectacular accident in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, video


close

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah was the main victim.

The pilot Nasser Al-Attiyah was already preparing the celebration of the triumph in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challengewhich was the second competition of the second test of the World Rally Raid (W2RC), but something unexpected happened.

In the third stage, Al-Attiyah was excited about victory, he had it within range, but the dunes prevented him.

The Qatari fell into the trap, trusted himself and suffered a serious accident, which has him in suspense to continue in the World Cup.

heavy accident

Al-Attiyah lost control of his car and it began to roll over, but in the end the car was totaled, but he did not suffer serious injuries.

He was too aggressive in that sector, he got too confident and lost the handling of the car, which miraculously fell on all four wheels.

The pilot resumed the march despite the strong blow, he won the stage, but the advantage was not enough over Sebastien Loeb.

However, the regulations are clear and since the vehicle can be repaired, the crew had to abandon the competition.
Sports

