The president of the Board, Juanma Morenorules out an electoral advance in Andalusia in 2025 and assures that will exhaust the legislatureso the regional elections will be held in 2026, the year in which they fall. This is how he responded in an interview with Cadena Ser, collected by Europa Press, to the question of whether there is any possibility that the Andalusian elections could be brought forward to next year.

«There is no possibility for a reason, because we have a sufficient majority that allows us to govern and approve the budgets in a timely manner. Already having community budgets approved by Parliament and that will come into force on January 1, 2025 is stability and credibility. Unless there was an extranatural phenomenon or a major cause of something very serious happening that would motivate an early election, something that is not likely right now,” he assured.

Moreno has explained that his Government is “serious and, therefore, we have a mandate from the citizens for four years and we are going to be four years old», he declared, while expressing his conviction that when the next regional elections are held, The Andalusians will continue to support the current PP-A Government alone, «a focused, moderate government, that gets things done and that is in pragmatism and not in permanent ideologization. They will not allow a next government in which, in one way or another, either from one side or the other, political forces that are more radical enter,” he said.

On the fact that the latest barometer from the Center for Andalusian Studies (Centra) shows the possibility that the party The Party is Over, by Alvise Pérezenter the Andalusian Parliament in view of the next regional elections, Juanma Moreno has indicated that she is very surprised because it is “a political formation that has no territorial structure, that has no roots and that also champions a radical ideological project. I am very surprised that there is so much support in Andalusia towards a political formation of that nature. that match It can be a flower of a day and consequence of the detachment that many citizens have and the tired of this pim pam pum and the permanent confrontation between each other.









Regarding the crisis in the Andalusian PSOEJuanma Moreno has shown her “maximum respect” and has indicated that, when the time comes for the regional elections, “we will confront ideas and projects and the Andalusian citizens will choose again.”

«Absurd pools»

On the other hand, he has admitted that it “makes him uncomfortable” to be “placed in absurd pools and hypotheticals” about a possible change in the leadership of the PP: “I am not comfortable with being placed in absurd and hypothetical pools. I spent a political period in Madrid and that ended. I have a commitment in Andalusia that excites me; “My family lives in Andalusia, we all live here, this is my land, it is where I believe I can serve, and therefore, these debates make me very uncomfortable.”

He has also been asked about motion of censure that the PSOE and Jaén Deserve More (JM+) will be raised at the beginning of the year by the mayor of Jaén, Agustín González (PP). In this regard, he has indicated that it is a consequence “of a concrete action” by the first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, who from “overnight, is going to finance a plan for the city council, which is in a bankrupt situation. The resources of all Spaniards cannot be used »with a political objective and here they have been used to unseat the PP from the mayor of Jaén«.

In this sense, he has asked Montero to show the same “generosity” that he is going to show with the Jaén City Council with other town councils that have a complicated economic situation, such as Jerez de la Frontera or Algeciras, both in the province of Cádiz: «There is 23 municipalities governed by the PP or the PSOE that are almost technically bankrupt And what I hope, wish and want to trust is that the same plan that they are going to propose to Jaén will be proposed to all the Andalusian municipalities,” he said.

Juanma Moreno has not ruled out that there may be “some movement in some inland municipality” once he has Montero arrived “with checkbook in handso that “some small party can change its will and evict the PP” from the mayor’s office.