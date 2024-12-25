Agents of the National Police have achieved save life in Alicante to a baby, only six months old, who was at home and I couldn’t breathe.

The events occurred in the northern area of ​​the city, where a patrol received an urgent notice from Room 091, since the child had severe breathing difficulties. When they arrived at the home, they were able to verify that the newborn was motionless, with purple lipswithout showing signs of reaction, to which one of the agents quickly grabbed him and turned him over on one of his forearms, applying the Heimlich maneuver.

Within a few seconds, the infant began to breathe normallyto cry and recover his usual color, since the airways had been able to be freed thanks to the maneuver, explains the Higher Headquarters in a statement.

The coordination and quick action carried out in the resuscitation maneuvers, they highlight, “were decisive in saving his life.” Thus, the agents, while waiting for the SAMUR to arrive, were stimulating the baby to keep it stable.

After a few minutes, the health workers performed a first examination of the little boy: he had almost 39 degrees of fever, gas and mucus obstructionso he moved with his mother to the General Hospital of Alicante, where he remained under observation for a few hours until the doctors were sure that his life was not in danger.