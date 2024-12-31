“Serenity and moderation” to keep Andalusia “away from the noise and lies that increasingly flood the political debate.” It is the recipe of the president of the Government of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, the ‘Andalusian way’ to reach agreements, including the Government of the Nationas the “best possible path to move forward”, and which has focused its institutional message at the end of the year delivered from the Port of Algeciras. Other years he had chosen Doñana, an oil cooperative, a Granada tavern, the Military Hospital of Seville or the municipality of Cumbres de Enmedio (Huelva), the smallest in Andalusia.

“I sincerely believe that the agreement and outstretched hand They are the best possible path to advance in Andalusia and in one’s own life. And I want this to be one more reason to feel proud of this wonderful land that is Andalusia,” added Moreno, who expressed his wish that “I wish that politics would be infected with the spirit of Christmas throughout the year.”

Moreno has given as an example the executive that he presides over, with a majority but that practices dialogue, reaching “sometimes an agreement and sometimes not with unions, businessmen, associations, political parties, city councils, other autonomous communities, independently. And he has not avoided self-criticism. admitting “problems” in public services of the community “that can work better.

Largest port in Spain

The president of the Board has taken advantage of his speech from the port of Algeciras, “the largest in Spain and the fourth in Europe”, to put it as a “clear example of the Andalusia that workswhich is advancing and is a leader” as it is the origin of the first Green Hydrogen maritime corridor that will link the Bay of Algeciras with Rotterdam.

In an economic key, Moreno has highlighted that Andalusia has beaten the worker records, with the “historic figure” of nearly 3.5 million people registered with Social Security, to which is added lowest unemployment rate in the last 16 yearsrepeat for the fourth year as the community with more autonomous of Spain and surpass Madrid, “the economic locomotive of Spain”, for the second consecutive year in number of companies.

He insisted on the commitment against climate change and recalled that Andalusia is the place in Europe with the most hours of sunshine, so “we must take advantage of that enormous potential.” In this regard, he highlighted that 60% of the foreign investment attracted to Andalusia is linked to the energy sector. “We are faced with a great opportunity for the future that we are not going to waste,” he said.

But in order to continue moving forward, the head of the Andalusian Executive has asked the Government of the Nation for a “definitive boost” to infrastructure pending both to improve the connections of the port of Algeciras and in the rest of the community to “reinforce the position that Andalusia has as the third economy of Spain.”

Immigration

Moreno has taken advantage of his presence next to the waters of the Strait to also demand that the Government ask the European Union to recognize Andalusia as “southern border” and a State immigration policy “with sufficient means.” “It is too easy to demagogue immigration, but is there anyone who, faced with this drama, can look the other way? Andalusia takes care of these people, but at the same time that we are in solidarity, we also demand that the Government of Spain have a State immigration policy,” he said. added.

Along with this, Moreno has guaranteed the Government “all the support of Andalusia” to achieve a “beneficial agreement” for the Campo de Gibraltar after Brexit in a decisive negotiation for the future of the region “and also for Gibraltar, a territory that we feel is Andalusian.”

Public services

In a more self-critical tone, Moreno has admitted “problems in public services, which can work better” although he has immediately claimed “advances” in health, education and dependency “despite always receiving fewer resources than the richest autonomous communities.”

As an example of these advances, he recalled that “six years ago Andalusia was the community that invested the least in health per inhabitant and today we are practically in the average of Spain”, while the education public “has more professors and teachers than ever” and in dependence “We provide more benefits than ever” although “we know that there are many people waiting for benefits and it is difficult for them to understand this delay.”

Nor has he shared the concern of thousands of families of officials “who live with uncertainty about the future of muface“and has defended that “resolving this situation must be a priority for the Government of Spain.”

Moreno has not forgotten in his end-of-year speech that 2024 has been “marked by Valencia catastrophewhich also hit Andalusia” and has sent “a fraternal hug to our Valencian compatriots and the Andalusian officials, to the volunteers and emergency personnel who dedicated themselves so much to helping there and helping here.”

“The pandemic already taught us that we are very vulnerable and now the dana has reminded us again,” he added before remembering that from January 1, Andalusia will have its own Emergency Management Agency“a single command that will coordinate more than 5,000 professionals and that will have more personnel than the Military Emergency Unit (UME) for the whole of Spain.”