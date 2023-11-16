Millionaires and National They did not manage to get past a tie in the first leg final of the Colombia Cup, in a match with controversies, errors and good football in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campín.

One of the plays that has caused the most stir in recent hours was the goal scored by Atlético Nacional in the first half. Dorlan Pabon He had some luck and a pass to a teammate became the first goal of the Bogotá night after the blunder by Juan Moreno.

The Millonarios goalkeeper tried to anticipate a pass into the void from the forward of the purslane team and went out to cut the ball, but he stayed halfway. The ball hit a few centimeters from Moreno, rose above his body and slipped into the back of the net.

Millonarios 0-1 Atlético Nacional

⚽ Dorlan Pabón 📌 1 month and 1 day since Pabón’s last goal before this score in which Juan Moreno has full responsibility. The busy Campín witnessed this mistake by Juanito. pic.twitter.com/6jEQikZWfa — Jose Perez (@JosePerez1205) November 16, 2023

The unusual goal provoked an avalanche of criticism against Juanito Moreno and reminded Álvaro Montero, starting goalkeeper in Alberto Gamero’s team, who is concentrated with the Colombian National Team in Barranquilla.

Juanito Moreno takes away his mistake in the Cup final

“An unfortunate play, no one wants to make a mistake, it was my turn today. As I told my teammates and the teacher (Alberto Gamero), I assume responsibility. Now there is no time to regret, there is no time to cry as they say” , explained the goalkeeper.

And I add: “We have to turn the page as soon as possible because this continues, Millonarios is a team that demands a lot and you don’t have to think too much about that.”

In addition, he explained details of the play and how the ball had a treacherous effect on him, which cost him the goal against: “The ball makes me look strange, I see Duque who is going to sting a little, I think the ball stings and It remains, I took two steps and, beaked and left. With the heels I slowed down a little, I didn’t have time to react; “I have seen it many times, but I have not been able to understand what happened, this is football.”

Now, Millonarios must turn the page and put aside the final of the Colombia Cup to focus on the next match: they will play this Sunday, November 19, against América de Cali on date 2 of the semi-final home runs of the Betplay League.

