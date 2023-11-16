Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, wrote on his Telegram channel: “American lawmakers are disrupting the financing of military spending for Israel and Ukraine for this year for technical reasons, but they are not entirely technical.”

The United States left its ally, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a severe dilemma, and announced publicly through the White House Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, that it had already spent 96% of the funds allocated for all types of support to Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation, including weapons supplies. The Pentagon only has approximately $1.1 billion left, allocated to replace weapons for the US Army’s warehouses, according to what was reported by the Financial Times.

Two experts spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the war in Ukraine, and how the Gaza war caused Kiev to become a burden on the entire West, in light of the crises of inflation, shortages, high energy prices, and declining production.

The big burden

The Russian researcher, director of the Moscow-based GCM Center for Studies, Asif Melhem, says: “The European and Western division over support for Ukraine began to creep into the capitals of the Old Continent before the outbreak of the Gaza War, and the Ukrainian crisis began to pose a real burden on Western countries in the months Finally, the presence of Ukrainian refugees in Europe created many problems in European societies, even before the start of the war in Gaza.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Asif Melhem cited some evidence of this:

The fertilizer industry became unprofitable in Germany; Due to the sanctions imposed on Russian gas, the price of gas rose by about 40%, which led to an increase in the prices of fertilizers manufactured in Germany by 150%. Because of this, the chemical giant BASF in the German city of Ludwigshafen announced its intention to close the ammonium factory there, and there is another factory heading towards… To close as well.

On October 5, the Swiss government announced its willingness to pay $4,400 to each Ukrainian refugee in exchange for his return to Ukraine. The reason is that the presence of these refugees on Swiss soil has created a lot of economic burdens on the government there.

According to opinion polls conducted by Reuters at the beginning of last October, it was found that 41% of Americans support the idea of ​​helping Ukraine militarily, and 35% are against helping Ukraine, while last May these numbers were 46% supporting helping Ukraine and 29% against helping it. This actually reflects a clear decline in support for Ukraine in American society.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced last October that Ireland was unable to accept any more Ukrainian refugees.

Most Ukrainian foodstuffs were passing through the European Union due to the closure of the Black Sea corridors. However, due to changing supply chains and the difficulty of logistics, these foodstuffs were accumulating in Central European countries and did not reach the final consumer, which led to a decline in food prices in those countries. The markets there stagnated, which raised the ire of some Eastern and Central European countries.

Zelensky was receiving a hero’s welcome in many European capitals, but the situation has changed radically in recent months, and this is what many observers have noted.

Researcher Asif Melhem confirms that the negative repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis on Western countries were many even before the outbreak of the war in Gaza, and that the war in Gaza constitutes a burden that will have direct consequences on Ukraine, represented by refocusing the world’s attention on a new war, in which there are dynamics, unlike Kiev.

Falling into the support quagmire

The Washington Post revealed, in a report on Tuesday, that the US Congress’s interest in financing Ukraine has become less than before, and that other security priorities, such as support for Israel and the southern border, may mean a decrease in American aid to Kiev or even its end.

In an interview with Foreign Policy, Fiona Hill, Donald Trump’s senior White House adviser on Russia, revealed that there are more questions being raised in Western countries about the ultimate goals and objectives of the assistance being provided to Kiev.

In a related context, Yusri Obaid, a researcher in international relations at the Institute for Arab Research and Studies, believes that Ukraine has become a burden on the West, which supports it with weapons, money, and ammunition, due to the dilemma caused by the United States by involving the European West in an “implicit war” against Russia. This was due to the long-term support, which caused widespread economic losses and the destruction of ammunition and weapons stocks in Europe.

Obaid adds to Sky News Arabia: “The United States supported the Kiev government with 44.5 billion dollars until late October 2023, while America provided more than 75 billion dollars in military, humanitarian and financial aid to Kiev without tangible results, and the total support exceeded more than 100 billion.” Dollars in light of the energy crisis raging in the West, while European support exceeded 27 billion dollars, and the only way out for Ukraine now is to accept Russian conditions and dictates that will come out of Moscow, without ambition to regain lands that are currently under Russia’s control.”

Yousry Obaid touched on points that confirm the West’s desire to get rid of Ukraine’s burden with minimal losses to the Russian bear:

Zelensky’s continued stubbornness may be a factor in America and Western European countries seeking to replace him with someone who is compatible with Russia.

America applies the jurisprudence of priorities in support, especially since Israel needs continuous support as long as the Gaza war continues.

Western countries, led by Washington, fear the entry of parties such as Iran, Russia, and China into the Middle East arena against Israel.

Prolonging the battle has become unprofitable for the West, with the increasing possibility of Russia annexing new lands that threaten the interests and security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the northern region of the world.

Earlier Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that US aid to Ukraine was at risk due to the House of Representatives’ reluctance to approve the administration’s request.