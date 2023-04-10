He broke his silence. Juan Sheput spoke for the first time about the private relationship he had with Vanessa Terkes for almost two years. The former minister caused surprise by revealing that he did have an affair with the actress after they were linked on more than one occasion after being seen outings. However, neither of them came to make this information official until now, when the former congressman told details of their separation and how they are currently doing.

Are Vanessa Terkes and Juan Sheput still in contact?

John Sheput caused astonishment by revealing that his romance with Vanessa Terkes has come to an end after almost two years of relationship. The former minister commented that, despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, both were on very good terms, so to date they maintain a friendly bond.

“We are friends now. Sure enough, we had a long romance, but today we are good friends.”, recently commented for a local media. Likewise, she highlighted the pleasant moments they experienced when they were together and sent a message of support for the Peruvian actress.

Vanessa Terkes and Juan Sheput continue with their approaches. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Did Juan Sheput and Vanessa Terkes have age problems?

In another part of the conversation, he was asked if the age difference between him and Vanessa Terkes It was one of the reasons why they decided to put an end to their love story. Given this, Juan Sheput clarified that this topic was not important to them and that it did not prevent them from fully living their romance.

“Absolutely. (Age) is not an issue that has been a type of impediment. Not at all. She was very important, to the point that she made me a better person. I am clear about the social chip now more than before thanks to Vanessa”, the former parliamentarian told Trome.

Vanessa Terkes and Juan Sheput had a relationship, according to this former legislator. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Because they finished?

Seizing the opportunity, they consulted John Sheput what would have been the reasons why his romance with Vanessa Terkes came to an end. According to the Peruvian politician, the relationship was having difficulties due to the commitments that each one had, so they decided to go their separate ways.

“We are both public figures. The dramatic thing was the agenda. I had a very complicated schedule and so did she. That led us to opt for a distant path,” he said.

How old are Vanessa Terkes and Juan Sheput?

The couple who just broke up always made people curious about the specific issue of their ages. It was always known that the experienced politician was older than the actress, although without being exact.

Vanessa Terkes confirms ‘romance’ with Juan Sheput: “We are very happy”. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

The former congressman is 62 years old, while the model is also around 45. For this reason, both have a difference of 17 years.