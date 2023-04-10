Bloomberg reported that the Saudi authorities are luring people from Dubai to Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intends to turn the country’s capital, Riyadh, into the largest city in the world, making it “the great political and economic capital of the Middle East.” To do this, the state authorities lure people from Dubai (UAE), informs Bloomberg.

It is noted that Saudi Arabia has introduced rules that will come into force in 2024 that government agencies are prohibited from doing business with international companies if they do not have regional headquarters in the country.

In this regard, foreign firms began to relocate personnel. The publication quotes the words of Will Brown, an employee of the risk consulting company Control Risks. He said that he would soon move to Riyadh with his family, since his company would open headquarters there, and quite a lot of foreigners with spouses and children are taking similar actions.

Bloomberg reported that in this way the Saudi capital is trying to compete with Dubai. Among the problems are a potential shortage of housing and an increase in the cost of rent, as well as stricter regulations in companies than in the UAE, for example, a ban on alcohol.

Among the ways to attract employees to Riyadh is proposed a salary increase due to the move, but this incentive may not be beneficial enough for workers. Some do not agree to relocation, despite a salary increase of 35-40 percent and guarantees that they will keep their jobs for five years.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy of the country, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, said that after the failure of the OPEC + deal in 2020, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, wanted to become the “master of the oil sector.”