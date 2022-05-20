Friday, May 20, 2022
Juan Sebastián Cabal denounces that Dian charges him for receiving a trophy

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastián Cabal denounces that Dian charges him for receiving a trophy

Cabal, on the left of the photo.

Photo:

Screenshots @Juanscabal, ESPN Colombia

Cabal, on the left of the photo.

The tennis player alleges that the entity asks him for almost two million pesos. Netizens support his complaint.

The tennis player from Cali Juan Sebastián Cabal surprised his own and others with a singular complaint that he published this Friday on his Twitter account.

The athlete, who has just played with his partner Robert Farah in the finals of the Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo and Madrid, alleged that the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs of Colombia “charges $1,779,170” to collect his runner-up trophy in the Spanish tournament.

“What do you think of this? That Dian is charging me $1,779,170 to give me my Madrid trophy, a trophy that I earned with so much effort and representing Colombia!”, Cabal wrote in input.

“I hope my trophy looks cute in some Dian office! #one more loss”he added.

After his message, hundreds of Internet users have reacted with messages in support of his complaint.

So far, Dian has not commented on the matter.

