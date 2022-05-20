Juan Sebastián Cabal denounces that Dian charges him for receiving a trophy

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cabal, on the left of the photo.
Screenshots @Juanscabal, ESPN Colombia
Cabal, on the left of the photo.
The tennis player alleges that the entity asks him for almost two million pesos. Netizens support his complaint.
May 20, 2022, 09:49 AM
The tennis player from Cali Juan Sebastián Cabal surprised his own and others with a singular complaint that he published this Friday on his Twitter account.
The athlete, who has just played with his partner Robert Farah in the finals of the Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo and Madrid, alleged that the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs of Colombia “charges $1,779,170” to collect his runner-up trophy in the Spanish tournament.
“What do you think of this? That Dian is charging me $1,779,170 to give me my Madrid trophy, a trophy that I earned with so much effort and representing Colombia!”, Cabal wrote in input.
“I hope my trophy looks cute in some Dian office! #one more loss”he added.
What do you think about this? What @DIANColombia is charging me $1,779,170 to give me my Madrid trophy, a trophy that I earned with so much effort and representing Colombia! I hope my trophy looks cute in some Dian office! #unalost pic.twitter.com/qpqSAYhW7r
– Juan Sebastian Cabal (@juanscabal) May 20, 2022
After his message, hundreds of Internet users have reacted with messages in support of his complaint.
How cheeky, how do you have to pay Dian for a trophy that she fought to win 🤦 https://t.co/fPnZc8bmc9
– Claudia Marlen Castillo (@ClaudiaMarlenCN) May 20, 2022
So far, Dian has not commented on the matter.
