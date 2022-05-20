Kalle Rovanpera continues Toyota’s string of special successes at the Rally of Portugal by winning Special Stage 7, the Arganil 2 of 18.72 kilometers, thanks to a time of 11’51 “6.

The Finn, thanks to the success in another test that presented an insidious bottom, managed to get close to second place in the hands of Thierry Neuville in an important way. Now between the two there are 7 “1 when there are 2 tests left at the end of the day.

For his part, the Hyundai Motorsport driver tried to keep the tires safe. The two front ones used in this test are now unusable, but the rear ones will be coupled to 2 new Soft ones that Thierry has kept as spare up to now and for the last 2 tests they could make the difference.

While waiting to understand if the choice of the Belgian will prove to be correct, it is fair to point out that the special hat-trick obtained by Toyota has led Elfyn Evans to increase the advantage over Neuville. There are now 7 seconds flat between the two.

We talked about a Toyota hat-trick because Takamoto Katsuta got the third time in the special just ahead of Neuville. The Japanese, had it not been for the mistake in the previous round, would have even been fourth in the general classification. In this moment he is 4 “2 behind Gus Greensmith and in the next he could launch the decisive attack.

For Toyota, however, not all that glitters is gold. Sébastien Ogier and Benjamin Veillas were forced to retire after having a puncture of one of the 4 original tires mounted for this test. Having punctured the only spare in the previous test, Ogier could not have returned to the Service Park with 4 sound tires and, as per regulations, he had to abandon the race.

In this way, both Sébastien, Loeb and Ogier, were forced to retire within a few tens of minutes of each other. Another unfortunate test also for Ott Tanak, who had to deal with a slow puncture to the left rear tire of his i20 N Rally1. Fortunately for him he will be able to count on an additional spare tire for the last 2 tests, but he will no longer be able to puncture.

Rally of Portugal – Ranking after PS7