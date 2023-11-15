You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah
The last official tournament of the historic Colombian couple was the National Games.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
It was announced that the last tournament they were going to play together Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah It was doubles at the 2023 National Games, in which they hoped to close their career with a local medal.
The historic Colombian couple, winners of two Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon and the US Open, both in 2019, and finalists at the 2018 Australian Open, had said they were retiring at the end of the season.
But before leaving, the two tennis players hoped to give Valle del Cauca a gold medal in the Games that are being held these days in the Coffee Region.
However, Cabal and Farah’s golden dream was cut short this Tuesday, when they fell in the semifinals of the doubles tournament. Antioquia’s Diego Giraldo and Sergio Hernández surprised the Valle del Cauca duo in a tight match: 7-6, 6-7 and 10-5.
The Antioqueños will play this Wednesday for gold against the Bogota residents Cristian Rodríguez and Édgar Urrea, who defeated in the other semifinal the couple made up of Juan Esteban Trujillo and Lucas Velasco, from Risaralda, 6-4, 6-4.
SPORTS
More Sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Sebastián #Cabal #Robert #Farah #goodbye #tennis #surprising #defeat