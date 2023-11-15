It was announced that the last tournament they were going to play together Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah It was doubles at the 2023 National Games, in which they hoped to close their career with a local medal.

The historic Colombian couple, winners of two Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon and the US Open, both in 2019, and finalists at the 2018 Australian Open, had said they were retiring at the end of the season.

But before leaving, the two tennis players hoped to give Valle del Cauca a gold medal in the Games that are being held these days in the Coffee Region.

However, Cabal and Farah’s golden dream was cut short this Tuesday, when they fell in the semifinals of the doubles tournament. Antioquia’s Diego Giraldo and Sergio Hernández surprised the Valle del Cauca duo in a tight match: 7-6, 6-7 and 10-5.

The Antioqueños will play this Wednesday for gold against the Bogota residents Cristian Rodríguez and Édgar Urrea, who defeated in the other semifinal the couple made up of Juan Esteban Trujillo and Lucas Velasco, from Risaralda, 6-4, 6-4.

SPORTS

