He quit his job as European Commissioner to bring the ‘left’ back into the Tower. But a week before the elections, Frans Timmermans is still looking to join VVD and NSC. Is GroenLinks-PvdA running the right campaign? “If you go back three months in time, I think he could have united the entire left behind him by choosing to deal with the VVD as a strategy.”

