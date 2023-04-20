Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah do not rise, they fell in Munich

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
Mauricio Moreno/CEET
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
They were eliminated very early from the tournament.
The Colombian couple of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah said goodbye early ATP 250 Munich, falling in the round of 16.
Cabal and Farah lost at the hands of David Peel and Quentin Halyswith partial 6-1 and 6-2, leaving behind the aspirations to continue advancing.
It was the first round match, but the Colombians did not raise their heads this year and added one more loss in their history.
to lift
They did not feel comfortable on the field and their rivals ran over them, the marker clearly says that they had no option to react.
The two Colombian rackets had just been eliminated from the Monte Carlo Masters, when they fell against Austin Frajicek and Ivan Dodig.
However, they hope to continue preparing what will be their participation in the second big of the season, the Roland Garros.
Sports
