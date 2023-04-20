On the occasion of GFN Thursday, NVIDIA announced a particularly attractive promotion for the cloud gaming service GeForce NOW. In fact, from now until May 21, 2023 thePriority subscription for 6 months it’s available 40% off. In addition, 7 more games have been announced that will soon be part of the service, including Dead Island 2.

Specifically, the six-month Priority subscription for the entire duration of the promotion costs 29.99 euros, against the standard 49.99 euros. This tier guarantees you to play up to 1080p and 60 fps with active ray tracing and game sessions of up to 6 hours. If you are interested, you can subscribe or find out more about the service at this address.

In addition to this promotion, today NVIDIA unveiled more seven games which from today and in the coming days will be fully compatible with GeForce NOW.

Among these we also find Dead Island 2 (out April 21), Survival: Fountain of Youth (April 19) and various titles in the series The Dark Pictures Anthology. Here is the complete list: