In a market saturated with smartphones that often sacrifice durability for high-end features, Unihertz has defied expectations with the launch of its latest device, the Unihertz Tank 3. This device promises to not only withstand the rigors of daily use, but also surpass to the most recognized competitors in the field of resistance.

Unihertz Tank 3 comes equipped with a 6.79 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080×2460 (FHD+) and 120 Hz refresh rate, which guarantee sharp images full of color for a fluid experience. In addition, its construction in robust materials makes the Unihertz Tank 3 a cell phone resistant to shocks, falls and extreme conditions.

The battery of Unihertz Tank 3 It is one of the most outstanding features, since it has a capacity impressive 23800mAh which offers long-term autonomy, while its capacity 120W fast charging It will allow you to go from 0 to 100% in minutes.

Power is guaranteed with this device, as it has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor that offers superior efficiency, thanks to its 16GB of RAM and its 512GB internal storage.

In the department of photography, the Tank 3 does not disappoint. With a camera 200.MP main Samsung ISOCELL HP3, a wide angle lens 50MP Hynix Hi-5021Qa camera of 64.0MP night vision Omnivision OV64B and a lens 8.0MP telephoto Hynix HI-847, this device offers versatile options to capture stunning images in any situation.

In terms of connectivity, the Unihertz Tank 3 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM, NFC, Audio Jack, GPS (L1+L5) and infrared, which will allow you to correctly respond to all your music and connectivity needs.

Regarding its price, Unihertz Tank 3 is a device that costs around $15,000 Mexican pesos, a figure that is significantly offset by outstanding durability features.