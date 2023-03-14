Honda concluded the official pre-season test in Portimao, the last one before the start of the World Championship, almost eight tenths behind the fastest rider in the standings, the Italian Pecco Bagnaia of Ducati, who clocked a crazy 1′ 37″968.

Joan Mir, Marc Marquez and Alex Rins finished from thirteenth to fifth place in the standings, all in 1’38″7 and separated by just 20 thousandths of a second from each other, demonstrating the fact that in these tests it was not possible to obtain more from the bike.

Following the conclusion of the weekend in the Algarve, Honda team manager Alberto Puig provided Motorsport.com with an exclusive recap of the latest MotoGP pre-season test.

“The summary is this: we have made some steps forward but not enough, in the sense that we have to improve, clearly, we know it,” said Puig in no uncertain terms.

“We discarded many things that we thought worked but turned out to be not so good, while there are others that have worked for us. How do I see it? We are half a second, six tenths, off the pace of those in front, so we have to clearly improve. This is the summary to make it clear, and we are not hiding because the times are the times,” he added.

Considering that Marc Marquez is fully recovered from a physical point of view and the work done by Honda in the winter, the question is whether that “we have to improve” can come in the short or medium term.

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The championship starts now (March 26 in Portimao) and until the next test, which will be in Jerez (May 1), we will have to go on with what we have. We will try with what we have to get the most out of each race in terms of sets -up of the bike, without new parts. It’s what we have, even if we would have liked to find better solutions”.

“That doesn’t mean we think it’s impossible, our goal is to get our bike the way we want it. But saying today that we have it doesn’t make sense because it’s not true. We have to keep working and that’s what we’ll do.” said the former pilot.

What is not negotiable for the Honda team manager is to doubt, even for a moment, Marc’s desire and motivation to continue fighting to move forward together.

“Marc is always motivated, always. If there’s one thing he doesn’t lack, it’s desire and motivation, there’s no doubt or problem about the rider,” he said, underlining that at HRC there is no concern that Marquez is starting to fall out of love with the project.

In addition to Marquez, another world champion, Joan Mir, makes his debut in the Honda garage.

“I think she’s very interesting, she’s doing very well. She’s new, but she’s a very methodical, very reflective rider. She reflects on things, she doesn’t get nervous, she has an excellent character for that. She’s an analyst, she reflects on everything and it’s clear that he has the potential to go fast. But he has the same bike as Marc, so we can’t say that everything is perfect,” said Puig.

Read also: