Juan Pablo Vargas receives great news in the middle of the Millonarios match

Juan Pablo Vargas lives an extraordinary moment with Millionaires. The Costa Rican has been one of the most important players on the team, which has already ensured its qualification to the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League and plays a good role in the Copa Sudamericana.

Vargas was the great figure of the Bogota classic last Sunday, in which Millonarios defeated Santa Fe 1-0 with a goal from Leonardo Castro. That day, he multiplied to nullify the ‘cardinal’ attack.

And if that were not enough, Vargas scored the first double of his sports career on Wednesday, in the 3-1 victory against Alianza Petrolera in a game pending date 15. That result put those led by Alberto Gamero in first place in the League .

Gamero decided to rest the starting roster thinking about what’s to come, the semifinal home runs of the League and the auction of the group stage of the South American. For this reason, Vargas did not travel to Tunja to play against Boyacá Chicó.

The great news for Juan Pablo Vargas: his daughter was born

However, Vargas received another extraordinary news this Saturday: his first daughter, Emilia, was born. The player himself made the announcement on his social networks.

Vargas had made the announcement of the pregnancy of his wife, Marisol Gutiérrez, the day after scoring the most important goal of his career, with the Costa Rican national team, in the match against Germany, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Without Vargas on the field, Millonarios drew 1-1 against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja and continues, for now, in first place in the League, but still without securing the ‘invisible point’.

