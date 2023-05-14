BGerman Environment Minister Steffi Lemke sees communicative errors on the part of her Greens in climate protection policy. In response to a question about the drop in her party’s polls, she told the “Bild am Sonntag”: “The polls show that this government is putting an end to mere lip service when it comes to climate protection. She acts and clears up problems that previous governments left behind.” That her party is losing popularity among voters is nothing new for Lemke. “Greens have always dropped in polls when they were in government responsibility and pushed through changes,” said the party’s long-time national manager.

It is no longer enough “to sign a fancy climate agreement as a government in Paris, but not to act politically at home,” said Lemke. “We have been experiencing recurring drought summers since 2018 at the latest. We are at the point where we must act. And now we feel the climate protection measures in our everyday lives. This increases concerns about these changes, which is quite normal.”

At the same time, she conceded that this was also the phase “where we as Greens didn’t immediately hit the right note and should have explained more and better”.

Oil and gas are becoming more expensive

With a view to the criticism of the plans for the gradual replacement of the heating system, the minister emphasized: “Nobody is being forced to rip out their heating system now. The law only takes effect if a new heating system is due anyway.” And the state will generously support this replacement of the heating systems. In the medium and long term, a heat pump is cheaper than gas heating. “Many people still cannot imagine how expensive oil and gas will be.” At the same time, the expansion of wind and solar power will make electricity cheaper.

According to the draft law passed by the Federal Cabinet, from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. The law is intended to herald the end of gas and oil heating systems in the interests of climate protection.







Stressed long-term costs

Lemke warned of the immense costs of climate change: “It will be really expensive if we do without climate protection measures. Floods, heavy rain, droughts and forest fires are increasing, and they are causing massive damage.” According to a study, extreme weather events, which would become more likely and more intense as a result of the climate crisis, would have caused damage of almost 145 billion euros from 2000 to 2021, 80 billion of them since 2018. In northern Germany, the dikes would have to be raised by one to two meters. “If we don’t act now, it will be unaffordable for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Lemke.

“We are currently in a phase where we have to leave the old, but the new is far from convincing everyone. We have to cross this threshold,” said Lemke. “What is no longer possible is to claim that we still have many years left, as Friedrich Merz does.”

CDU leader Merz had said that he expressly did not share the argument that the time was running out in which climate protection measures could still have the necessary success. “It’s not like the world is going to end tomorrow. If we set the right course in the next ten years, we are on the right track.”