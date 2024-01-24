Lavrov said that the level of relations between Russia and the United States is low

The level of relations between the United States and Russia is low, there are practically no contacts between the countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about this at a press conference following his participation in UN Security Council events, writes RIA News.

“The level is low, the point is low, there are practically no contacts except for discussing the conditions for the functioning of our diplomatic missions in the United States and the work of their diplomats in the Russian Federation,” he noted.

As Lavrov explained, even when discussing the work of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, the States are trying to obtain unilateral benefits. He emphasized that Washington is making attempts to “accuse us of taking some steps.”

Earlier, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow had not spoiled relations with Washington and would not run “to Uncle Sam to ask for forgiveness.”

According to him, those who invented the Russian threat and also decided that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “good guy” and will be kept “in their pocket” miscalculated.