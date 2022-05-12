A Formula 1 World Championship (1978), a Daytona 500 (1969), four IndyCar titles (1965, 1966, 1969 and 1984), an Indianapolis 500 (1969) and three victories in the 12 Hours of Sebring (1967, 1970 and 1972) make Mario Andretti the most successful driver in United States history. Even the AP agency and Racer magazine named him the best pilot of the 20th century. Nevertheless, what truly makes the Italian-American, now 82 years old, proud is to feel “the man who loves motorsports the most”.

Family legend has it that Mario’s first approach to cars was in 1942, when he hadn’t even seen one. According to his mother, when he was 2 years old, together with his twin Aldo, who has already passed away, ‘Big Mario’ took the pot lids like a steering wheel and ran around the house shouting: “Broooooom, broooooom! !”.

Then, pushed by the effects of the Second World War, Andretti and his family left their native Motovun, formerly Italy and now part of Croatia, heading for Lucca, a municipality in the center of the country of the boot in which the mythical runner It was mounted for the first time in a car. He did it in the only way that his conditions allowed him: working in a parking lot.

“I felt the engine shudder and the steering wheel come to life in my hands, I was hooked from start to finish. It was a feeling I can’t describe.”Andretti himself pointed out in his autobiography.

By 1955, the difficult situation in Italy led Andretti and his family to emigrate to the United States. There, with the help of a mechanic uncle, Mario and Aldo Andretti built their first car: a Hudson Hornet. Four years later, Mario was racing that car for the first time on a motorsports track. Since then, although he officially retired in 1994, he has done his best not to leave the circuits.

Precisely, after appearing together with the Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi and the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya as ambassadors of the first Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, which took place last Sunday, Mario Andretti spoke with EL TIEMPO.

Just as versatile as in his time at the wheel, Andretti spoke with the same solvency about the current Formula 1 season, his son’s project of having a team in the big top and the prosperous business that F1 is developing in the United States. Joined. Besides, shared his concepts about the present and future of the two great Colombian pilots of the moment: Juan Pablo Montoya and Tatiana Calderón.

(Be sure to read: Juan Pablo and Sebastián Montoya competed together for the first time! Interview).

Mario Andretti (right), in 1996, with Mick Schumacher, current Formula 1 driver.

Every time a Formula 1 race ends, there is his tweet with the conclusion of the day. What balance do you make of the start of the season?

(Laughter) It is true that the season has just begun, but there are great events that are marking the year. Without a doubt, the most positive thing is the return of Ferrari to the top. The Italian team is the heart and blood of Formula 1. Seeing her on the podiums is a cause for celebration for the world of motorsport.

How do you explain that resurgence of Ferrari?

The Ferrari thing is understood as a great reaction to the new F1 rules. His moment is very interesting, but, to tell the truth, it should not surprise anyone. Ferrari, decade after decade, has always been leading. Of course he had a major bump, it’s been more than 10 years without a title, but now he has two young drivers who, really, are incredible. I have no doubt that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will take the ‘tifosi’ to the top.

Will 2022 be the year of a new title for Ferrari?

So far this season, Sainz hasn’t had much luck, but he is a very talented rider. Leclerc, for his part, could be the world champion. What if I think it will be easy? Of course not. It will be a side-by-side battle with Max Verstappen (Red Bull), as has been seen in these first five GPs. Now, it is worth seeing if Mercedes manages to put it back on track with the mechanical problems they have had due to the chassis issue. Personally, I find it very good to see George Russell get ahead of the difficult situation that the Germans are experiencing.

He tells me about Russell: What about Lewis Hamilton?

You don’t become a seven-time world champion without knowing how to drive.

Well, the way I see things, Lewis has always been used to having a very competitive car, and this year Mercedes hasn’t been able to guarantee it yet. That’s why he hasn’t done so well. Russell has handled the situation better because he actually has more practice with less powerful cars. So while Russell drives a better car than any he’s ever owned, Hamilton is experiencing the opposite.. But yes: never underestimate Lewis’s ability to return to the podium. Let’s be clear: he doesn’t become a seven-time world champion without knowing how to drive.

Last weekend the first GP was held in Miami, a city marked by Latino migration and recognized worldwide as an epicenter of the show. Is Formula 1 close to finally conquering the United States market?

The fact that this year there are two Grands Prix in the United States is something huge. In recent times I think that only Italy has been able to afford that luxury. Of course the North American market is huge. The US has a lot of its own races to offer, but the rise of Formula 1 in the country is incredible. And much of that growth is explained by the success of the series ‘Drive to Survive’, from ‘Netflix’. That product has awakened new generations of fans who are pleased with the world of motorsports. Which is fantastic.

The other year the Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​coming…

Ha! It’s true. Formula 1 is in a great moment, there is no doubt about that. When you have such a solid fan base, globally, you couldn’t ask for more. The future is guaranteed.

In the United States, in the IndyCar Series, Tatiana Calderón is racing right now. Have you had the opportunity to see it?

In Colombia there has always been a lot of talent for motor sports. I’ve seen Calderón’s races, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to her yet. I know that she has been very welcome in IndyCar. The environment of the race has historically been inclusive and that is why it is not new that there are great runners, like Tatiana, in the category.

(In context: Tatiana Calderón debuts in IndyCar: ‘It’s one more step towards Formula 1’).

Tatiana has not had much luck at the beginning of the year…

I think it will take her a long time to get familiar with everything the series has to offer. Even so, she is good and she is in a great team. That is what is needed. You must be very patient, of course. I feel that she has been prudent in the way she entered this year to compete, and that is very good. I really wish her much success because it is important to have these types of female participants in a sport that has historically been dominated by male drivers. Colombia must be very proud of Tatiana Calderón.

What about Juan Pablo Montoya, who will be together with Calderón this Saturday at the Indianapolis GMR Grand Prix?

Montoya has been a very successful man. He has tired of teaching with his versatility, he has won in Formula 1, he has won in sports cars, he has won in Indy, he has also triumphed in Nascar… so I think he has occupied a wide field in the great disciplines. There is no doubt that he loves sports very much. Other racers decide to specialize in only one area of ​​motorsports, but he has shown his talent in the various divisions. He is a very complete pilot. I have always liked to follow his career, he is a great boy.

He is already a 46-year-old boy…

Yeah, but he looks so good he honestly doesn’t look that age. Every performance of yours is amazing. I have always liked his character, he has a great personality. The impact of Juan Pablo Montoya is huge. In Miami, for example, it’s almost everywhere (laughs). Juan Pablo Montoya has everything to continue winning more titles in his career.

Speaking of guys, Michael, his son, who also competed against Juan Pablo, is looking to have a team in Formula 1 by 2024: Andretti Global.

That’s how it is. We are working for that. The idea is to achieve the goal of competing in a year and a half. We do not yet have official permission from the International Automobile Federation (FIA), but we are doing everything to make the dream come true.

And in that team, what role will Mario Andretti have?

Phew! I am very proud of the ambition that Michael has in the sport. It is clear that I will support him in any area. I don’t need a job (laughs), but you know what? Nobody loves this sport more than me. So I’m engaged…and I love it.

(Keep reading: ‘Egan or Nairo? Lucho Herrera, the best Colombian cyclist’: Gianni Bugno).

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

SPORTS WEATHER@balagueraaa