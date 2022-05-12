Home page politics

Is under pressure because of a helicopter affair: Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

She acted as a mother: Secretary of Defense Christine Lambrecht has rejected criticism of her son’s flight in the helicopter. Was everything correct?

Lambrecht under pressure: Minister of Defense shows understanding for criticism

Helicopter affair continues: In the dispute over her son’s flight in a government helicopter, Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht (SPD) asked for understanding. You can understand the public criticism, said the SPD politician in the ZDF lunchtime magazine. But her approach was “completely correct from a purely legal point of view”. She pointed out that she had paid for the flight. As a minister, she has very little time for private life. “But as a mother, it’s also important to me to keep in touch with my son,” she said.

In April, Lambrecht took her 21-year-old son in a government helicopter to visit troops in northern Germany in mid-April, without him attending the military appointment. The next day and after an overnight stay in a hotel, the car and bodyguards drove to the nearby island of Sylt. Lambrecht announced that he would take action and ensure that no confusion could arise in the future.

Environment Minister Lemke (Greens) calls for climate protection despite the Ukraine war

climate protection: Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) spoke to the Augsburg General warned against making compromises in climate protection due to the Ukraine war. Lemke told the newspaper: “Despite the war in Ukraine, we must not lose sight of the climate crisis and the crisis of species extinction.” Lemke particularly emphasized the drought in Germany: “The currently longer and longer dry period in Germany is more than clear that we have to deal intensively with all current crises,” said the Environment Minister.

The Greens politician warned against falling in the course of the debate on energy independence from Russia under President Wladimir Putin to rely on other climate-damaging energy sources in the longer term. Lemke: “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine makes us painfully aware of the vulnerability and dependence of our fossil energy supply”. From this she concludes: “This is exactly why we must promote the expansion of renewable energies and must not organize a step backwards to the old fossil days”. Meanwhile environmentalists plan to stop the construction of LNG terminals in Wilhelmshavenit is about the endangerment of harbor porpoises.

War in Ukraine: Russia announces the integration of Cherson – Selenskyj contradicts

Clear warning to Vladimir Putin: Ukraine sharply rejected the announcement that the region around Cherson would be incorporated into the Russian Federation. At most, the head of the Kherson region can prepare “an application for a pardon after a future court decision,” said the spokesman for the President of Ukraine Volodomyr Zelensky, adding. “The occupiers might ask to join Mars or Jupiter. The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson no matter what puns the occupiers invent.”

Previously, the authorities in the contested region are said to have tried to be admitted to Russia. The Russian news agency Ria Novosti reported that the integration should be completed by application by the end of the year. So far, Cherson is the only major city that Russia has been able to capture in the war.

