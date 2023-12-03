Sunday, December 3, 2023, 10:13



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Juan Miguel Chacón and María Isabel Fuentes were crowned yesterday in the Falco Trail 2023 in Cehegín, an emblematic ultratrail test that brought together 1,400 runners. Organized by the Quípar Sports Club, it was once again a success, since it was once again able to unite sport, nature and the exceptional historical heritage of the municipality of the Northwest of the Region.

Chacón won the 71 kilometer test, with a time of 8 hours, 14 minutes and 47 seconds. He put almost thirteen minutes on the second place, which was Alfonso Soler. Antonio Guevara finished third. In the female category, María Isabel Fuentes is the champion of this 71-kilometer race, but the truth is that she crossed the finish line with her partner Ana Cristina Constantin, both with the same record (9 hours, 55 minutes and 56 seconds). .

Meanwhile, the 47-kilometer trail marathon was won by Antonio Alfonso Ruiz (5:02.11), followed by Manuel López and Uladzimir Yakubouski. In the female category, María Victoria Soler won (6:37.54), ahead of Isabel Sandoval and Eugenia Gil. The absolute champions of the Region in short trail running were Juan Pérez and Beatriz Román. And Alfonso de Moya and Paloma Sala won the 11-kilometer Promo Trail.