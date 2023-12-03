The use of robot dogs is nothing new, at least for war purposes this time are used for artistic purposes.

“Before Spot was the Muse. It was a passive object in my art. And then the muse became the artist,” says painter Agnieszka Pilat of her groundbreaking exhibition in Australia featuring robot dogs.

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Triennial opens this week with a vibrant splash of yellow while a trio of robot dogs from Boston Dynamics take up residence in the museum’s great hall.

What Agnieska and her robot dogs say

The three robot dogs, nicknamed Basia, Omuzana and Bunny, they will work to fill the empty space with a series of paintings they have been assigned to produce over the course of four monthsthe duration of the three-year period which will take place from 3 December to 7 April.

The robots will work semi-autonomously and are programmed under the guidance of Agnieszka Pilat, a Polish-American artist, they will follow commands they have been trained to understand, but they will execute them in any order they see fit.

The robot dogs will decide the direction of arm movement, how much to press on the canvas and whether to paint a dot or a line.

“At the moment they are not sentient machines, although the people who will come to see the show they will feel like the car has its own agency because it has so much personality“, says Pilat, who lives with one of the three robots, Basia.

Robot dogs are still very much a tool, an extension of the human body in the same way that a smartphone is an extension of an arm and a camera is an extension of an eye; however, Pilat prefers to imagine the machines as his apprentices.

“Think of the Renaissance, when masters took highly promising apprentices to teach them how to paint. And then they sent them away to become artists in their own right“, says Pilat.

Pilat says it’s his “dream” that machines will gain self-awareness one day and look at the work he created in collaboration with robots.”the same way we look at ancient cave paintings and drawings“.

Pilat was born and raised in communist Poland before moving to San Francisco, where she studied painting and illustration at the Academy of Arts; both of these experiences influenced his work and shaped his worldview as a self-proclaimed “techno-optimist.”

“When the Berlin Wall fell, the first thing my father did was buy a car. And the machine wasn’t just a tool. It was the promise of a better future. And that’s how I see technology“, says Agnieska Pilat.

Technology can be a source of fear, but it also deserves “someone to come from a different side” and “democratize” art by making it more accessible, says Pilat.

This vision has brought Pilat success in Silicon Valley, with some of the biggest names in technology among collectors of his works, and his paintings were also featured in Matrix Resurrections.

In addition to the creative partnership with Boston Dynamics, she is also a guest artist at Agility Robotics and SpaceX.

The show in Melbourne is an opportunity for Pilat to share his message with a wider audience and an achievement as an artist, marking its first major museum exhibition globally.

“The message I try to bring to Melbourne is that new technology, including AI and robotics, is in its infancy, and humanity collectively is teaching this new technology, growing it into adulthood“, says Pilat.

The conference at the NGV reflects the evolution of Pilat’s partnership with Boston Dynamics, who first invited her to paint a series of portraits of Spot in 2020.

Subsequent projects with what Pilat describes as the world’s first celebrity robot included remote control of the painting machine; This is the first time that robot dogs will work alonewithout the presence of Pilat to supervise them in their “conspiracy”.

“I would like to invite the public to look at this new technology as new species or collaborators, our partners here on Earth“, he concludes.