Juan Manuel Vargas, former national and University of Sports midfielder, left football far from the spotlight and, although he remains active in sports, in this new stage of his life there is also the opportunity to provide some interviews to answer personal questions. The excrema spoke out after Tilsa Lozano’s latest statements and surprised more than one.

What did Juan Manuel Vargas say after Tilsa Lozano’s statements?

The interviewer asked Juan Manuel Vargas what he thought about certain characters in the media environment who still mentioned him. “I don’t touch on those topics, I try to keep a low profile, I try not to get involved in those topics anymore because my children are grown up.. I have five, there are networks and the internet and all that stuff. I prefer not to get involved. In time, they will know from everything they read. But I try to stay out of all the outside issues,” she said.

What did Tilsa Lozano say about Juan Manuel Vargas?

Let us remember that, just a few days ago, Tilsa Lozano gave an interview to the digital channel ‘On the front page’ and remembered his participation in the missing program ‘The value of truth’, in which she confirmed her romance with the former Universitario de Deportes soccer player, Juan Manuel Vargas. “It was a cross and it surely remains a cross, but I think it’s more than anything labor-related at the brand level of ‘we’re not going to hire her because she sat on ‘EVDLV’. Since it is a sexist country, brands say ‘no, you are very controversial,’” she said.

Tilsa Lozano revealed that after being on Beto Ortiz’s program the number of her followers increased. Photo: LR composition/On the cover/Youtube/capture of Latina

Did Tilsa Lozano send greetings to Juan Manuel Vargas?

America Shows addressed Tilsa Lozano and asked him about Juan Manuel Vargas and his wife Blanca Rodríguez, with whom he had just celebrated 21 years of marriage. Far from making trouble, the former model responded with a laugh: “Nothing, congratulations.”

