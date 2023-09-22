IGN published a video diary dedicated to the mechanics of double protagonist Of Alan Wake 2 which is illustrated in this case by game director Kyle Rowley and narrative designer Molly Maloney.
As we know, in Alan Wake 2 it will be possible to switch between characters freely and face one accordingly different campaignso the developers explained how they distinguished the two experiences.
The differences revolve in particular around the peculiarities of the two characters, Alan Wake and Saga Anderson: the former finds himself imprisoned in a dark place from which he must escape, the latter has a Mental Palace which she uses to analyze the most complex situations.
Alan’s paranoia
Having been confined for thirteen years, Alan Wake is affected by a sort of paranoia in the game which influences the gameplay, projecting illusions between real threats and therefore making his adventure much more complicated.
On the other hand, the sequences with Saga promise to be more concrete, if we want to define them that way, although there is no shortage of dangers and the agent is often confronted with lethal and tough enemies.
Alan Wake 2 will be available starting October 27th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
#Alan #Wake #video #illustrates #mechanics #double #protagonist