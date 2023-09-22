IGN published a video diary dedicated to the mechanics of double protagonist Of Alan Wake 2 which is illustrated in this case by game director Kyle Rowley and narrative designer Molly Maloney.

As we know, in Alan Wake 2 it will be possible to switch between characters freely and face one accordingly different campaignso the developers explained how they distinguished the two experiences.

The differences revolve in particular around the peculiarities of the two characters, Alan Wake and Saga Anderson: the former finds himself imprisoned in a dark place from which he must escape, the latter has a Mental Palace which she uses to analyze the most complex situations.