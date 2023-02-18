The ex-president Juan Manuel Santos will meet with Pope Francis to thank him for his contribution to the peace process in Colombia, according to what he said this Saturday in the middle of the Security Conference in Munich (Germany), in an interview with ‘W Radio’.

“I am going to Rome afterwards and I will have an audience with His Holiness. I am going to, among other things, thank him again for all the support he gave us in the peace process. Really, for what he did for Colombia and his historic visit to the country, we have no way to thank him,” the president said in dialogue with the station.

Santos, who was Nobel Peace Prize in 2016, he was invited for being a member of ‘The Elders’, an organization founded by Nelson Mandela to which world leaders who work for peace belong. the vice president France Marquez and the foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, are also at the annual conference where foreign policy and global security issues are discussed.

About the first year of the war in Ukrainethe former president said that “the circumstances for peace are not given.”

He further said that more issues are being discussed: “The existential problems of the world are being discussed here. One of the conflicts is Ukraine, but climate change has also been discussed. There are more than 100 conflicts At this moment in the world, no one has paid attention to many of them and they are true humanitarian tragedies, like the war in Ethiopia, all of which has been discussed here”.

Santos also said that he met with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, to talk about the Amazon. “Climate change has a lot to do with Latin America and Colombia. I met with the Brazilian foreign minister to encourage him so that Brazil takes a proactive position in the region to defend the amazon“, he pointed out on ‘W Radio’.

The last time you met Former President Juan Manuel Santos with Pope Francis in Vatican City was in 2015, in a private audience.

