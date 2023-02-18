The negative impression that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is giving to some artists, such as Keanu Reeves, is not something isolated, since even Elon Musk, current owner of Twitter, Tesla and other companies, thinks in a similar way.

In recent comments he made about ChatGPT expressed concern about where this technology is going. This despite the fact that he was one of the co-founders of OpenAI, which promotes progress in this regard.

While discussing the development of ChatGPT, Musk commented ‘one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI’. The above was said in the framework of the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

To the above, he added ‘it is positive or negative and has great promise, great capacity’. In that part he finished by saying ‘with that comes great danger’. Then he talked about the need to handle a regulation.

Referring to imposing limits on Artificial Intelligence, Elon Musk said ‘frankly, I think we need to regulate AI security’and continued with ‘I think it’s actually a bigger risk to society than cars, planes or medicines’.

Then, he stressed that the regulation ‘it can slow down the AI ​​a bit, but I think that could be a good thing too’. Musk’s comments are not new to the use of this technology.

What has Elon Musk said about AI in the past?

Elon Musk’s most remembered statements about the danger posed by AI are years old. In 2018 he assured that Artificial Intelligence is ‘more dangerous than nuclear bombs’.

He did that at a conference he gave in Austin, Texas. Shortly after, he left the OpenAI board of directors, which is precisely the company behind the development of this chatbot. Musk has issued various criticisms of this company.

One of them has to do with the changes he has had inside. According to Elon Musk ‘first it was as an open source non-profit’. Later, he pointed out ‘it is now closed source and for profit’.

Musk concluded with ‘I do not have an open participation in OpenAI, nor am I on the board of directors, nor do I control it in any way’. There is no shortage of those who ask for the intervention of the United States government in the matter.

