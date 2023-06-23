Mexico City.- Juan Manuel Márquez is upset with Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez for ignoring the million-dollar offer of 45 million dollars that comes from David Benavidez’s team to get into the ‘ring’ for the month of September, assuring that the CMB should unaware of his super middleweight title.

“They have to ignore and strip the champion of the title if he does not want to make his mandatory defense and it seems that it is the World Boxing Council (WBC) that has to exercise the regulations,” said the ‘Dynamite’ on ProBox TV Español.

The former Mexican boxer has demanded that the undisputed champion accept David Benavidez’s challenge as it is the fight that they as boxing fans expect. «I would like him to face Benavidez, who is number one, the official challenger. Why turn the matter around? Why do I jump so much, if the ground is so even?

“Those kinds of fights are what we want to see. Instead of a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, he should fight Benavidez, it would also be a great fight, “said Juan Manuel Márquez at the time who asked ‘Canelo’ to leave his title vacant if he does not accept the challenge.

“If ‘Canelo’ Álvarez does not want to fight Benavidez, he has to leave the title vacant,” he said. “If number one is Benavidez to dispute the WBC champion against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and he does not want to do it, they have to ignore him as champion,” closed the ‘Dinamita’ Márquez.