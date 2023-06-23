At one point during its development, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots it was “running wonderfully” on Xbox 360. So says the game’s assistant producer, Ryan Payton, who shares the revelation in Steven L Kent’s book, The Ultimate History of Video Games Vol 2 . In an interview for the book, Payton claims that there was no exclusivity agreement to ensure that the game would only be released on ps3and that the decision was instead based on the choice of disk format used in the console Microsoft.

Payton says that at one point konami created a dedicated team to see if the game could be adapted to Xbox 360. “Despite how discouraged my colleagues were with the development in ps3most of them were still die-hard fans of sony and they were not in favor of wasting resources on such a test,” Payton explains in the book. “They believed that Metal Gear Solid 4 it would look and work terribly on older and inferior hardware from Microsoft. “One fateful day, Konami’s research and development team hosted a meeting where we got to see the fruits of their labor: Metal Gear Solid 4running wonderfully in a Xbox 360“.

According to Payton, while the port was technically possible, it was not physically practical. Because the games ps3 were distributed on disks BD-ROMswhich could store up to 54GB storage, and games Xbox 360 were distributed on disks DVD-ROMwhich could only hold up to 8.3GBcarry Metal Gear Solid 4 to Xbox 360 would have required putting the game on multiple discs, something that konami he was not willing to do. This was endorsed at the time by Jack Tretton of sonywho stated:

“Metal Gear Solid [4] is not only exclusive to ps3but is only possible in ps3 thanks in part to Blu-ray.”

Konami announced last month that a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3titled Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eaterfor playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and pc. They will also launch the series Metal Gear Solid: Master Collectionwhere Volume 1 will contain Metal Gear Solid 1-3as well as the original games Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2.

Metal Gear Solid 4 it has never been re-released in any other format, which means it remains exclusive to ps3 to this day. It remains to be seen if Volume 2 of the series Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection will contain a port of the game.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I had forgotten about that format war and how PlayStation fans made fun of Xbox 360 versions coming on multiple discs!