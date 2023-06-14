Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has been at Juventus for eight seasons and had hopes of continuing. At least, that’s how he stated it at a press conference during the concentration of the Colombian National Team in Valencia (Spain), this Tuesday.

“I am very calm and very happy at Juve. They have made me a proposal, but at the moment I am not thinking about it and I have told them that we were talking after the Selection ”said Square. “I feel at home there. I hope we can reach a good agreement and be able to continue in the elite ”, he added.

Cuadrado would not have an offer to continue, according to La Gazzetta

However, bad news comes from Italy for the 35-year-old Colombian player. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would have decided not to renew his contract.



“That proposal that the footballer mentions never really came and will not come. Cuadrado has come to say goodbye after eight seasons, after a good relationship characterized in recent years by too many misunderstandings, ”says the Italian newspaper.

“Juve let Cuadrado go for a profitability evaluation. And it couldn’t be any other way for a 35-year-old player whose level of performance has dropped considerably for several months ”, adds.

Regarding his balance in the most recent season, Gazzetta dello Sport reports: “In the 2021-22 season, the Colombian had been Juve’s most reference assistant, in the season that just ended he remained quite in the shadows and for moments under the radar at various times that required extra effort.

What will be the future of Cuadrado? According to La Gazzetta, the Colombian could go to Spain or Türkiye.

“The footballer would like to make a stopover in Spain, and here Valencia must be taken into account above all as a possible destination. But the hypothesis of Fenerbahçe, in Turkey, where Montella is arriving, seems the simplest. Being able to move on a free transfer, the Colombian is in no rush to decide and awaits other offers,” the Italian newspaper said.

