Imagine you have presented your family with a pair of Pomeranians and, among your plans, spend your next vacation on a Caribbean beach. The idea is to take all your heirs on your jet. However, he discovered, on a previous trip to the same region, that the dogs barked incessantly and felt sick during the flight. Quite a challenge. Is there a solution? “Who could help me with this question?” you think. Time to call on Luis Oliveira, or, as he is better known, Luis Estrelas, 50 years old.

For now, the only place that receives “puppies” from personalities who could easily be in a situation similar to the one described above is a spacious house in the Brooklin neighborhood, in São Paulo. In addition to anyone interested in training their dog, Estrelas serves media personalities such as singers and composers Paula Fernandes, Chitãozinho and Sandy; businessman and DJ Alok; actors Cláudia Raia, Reynaldo Gianecchini; the presenters Fausto Silva, Adriane Galisteu, Sabrina Sato and Ana Paula Padrão; in addition to businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, partner-owner of Ambev.

Estrelas, from Iraquara, a brother of seven, residing in São Paulo, says that since he was a little boy, he envisioned working with animals. “What do you want to be when you grow up?”, asked a teacher to the teenager at the time when students start to think about the future. “Animal trainer”; he said. “This is not a profession”, added the advisor. Time proved that he had understood from an early age which mission he should follow.

“At the age of eight I was bitten on the face by a relative’s dog. I was very scared and had my head all bandaged up. From that moment on, I decided to learn how to deal with animals, so that incidents like that would not happen to me or to others, ”he says. He started walking the pets and, little by little, he specialized in the subject for 35 years.

snowflake

Estrelas even became a reference in scene animals for movies and advertising. He has 3,000 performances in these areas. Among the best known, we can mention the lhasa apso who plays Floquinho in the feature film “Turma da Mônica –Laços”, by Daniel Rezende, and the beagle Pipoca, icon of Net commercials. When we arrived at the Estrelas Animais training school, the trainer was even guiding a client on what her pug would do in the recording that afternoon in a studio in São Paulo.

Few, however, are able to personally take their puppies to school. Estrelas explains that the issue of transporting dogs is a recurring issue at school. The professional says that in Europe and the United States, tutors usually take their puppies in transport boxes. “In Brazil, people are reluctant to do this, so proper training can transform a trip into a peaceful event, without stress or breakdowns,” he said when we visited Estrelas Animais.

On the first floor of the house is the hotel, where the dogs can spend peaceful nights with an employee of the house always present. There are 14 beds for larger animals, and 28 for small ones, in addition to four suites. “Most stay here for intensive training. There are dogs from all over Brazil, and even from other countries”, he says. Of those who flew from their homes to São Paulo, there are individuals from Canada and the United States. There was already from Russia. Did they behave properly on the flight, some disembarking on private jets? That’s the idea, according to Estrelas. The daily rate is R$300.00. “There is always room for improvement. Therefore, once the tutor understands our work, he does not leave us anymore”.

Commands

Estrelas states that no tutor is required to attend all classes. “I understand the hectic routine of customers and demanding this would be a hindrance. So, I do it in a way that the animal respects the commands of anyone, whoever they are. The dog, therefore, not only obeys the master, but acts politely with everyone around, including in the presence of other pets. Socialization classes are just for that, ”he says.

The trainer uses two forms of reward in training, in addition to snacks, affection and toys. He says that this way, the dog is not so fixated on the reward. “When you order a task, he doesn’t look at your hand or your pocket (looking for the cookie), but into your eyes. I think it’s a more humane way of taming them.”

The luxury of education for these “children” includes restaurant and hotel etiquette. Owners like to take the whole family out for a meal or a special break, and that includes the furry ones. “We create the real situation, often in the restaurant itself or in the hotel frequented by family members”, he says. There are also cases of training for rides in cars and helicopters. The monthly fee costs R$4,000.00, and negotiations depend on the type of training. Estrelas explains that he avoids reactive/aggressive dogs. “It’s not our profile,” she tells her.

Course

Peeing in the right place is one of the great aspirations of tutors. “If it’s a puppy, I can solve this problem in a month, with hour-long classes, twice a week. If the dog is over a year old, he is also able to learn, but the process is a little slower, ”she says.

For this 2023, there are many plans. He should expand his school to Orlando, in the United States, to Minas Gerais and to another region of São Paulo. Also planned was the trip of Matheus Oliveira and Joseph, Latin American canicross champion, to a championship in Sweden. The tests involving them reach eight kilometers of ups and downs at a speed of 30 kilometers/hour. Joseph practices treadmill, swimming and has a balanced diet.

Last but not least, an immersion between tutors and their dogs to facilitate the relationship between humans and their “puppies”. There are two events prepared for this. The first will be “Dog on the Line”. On-site, it will take place on June 24 and the course content will include five themes:

*Basic commands, such as “sit”, “down”, “stay”, “come”, “drop” and “no”, that is, the basis of training to teach how to behave in different situations;

*Social behavior, which would be teaching dogs to relate properly with other animals and humans, without showing aggression;

*Obedience skills is the time when they will learn to respond quickly to commands, thus avoiding unwanted behaviors such as pulling the leash and/or asking for food;

*Pee in the right place is a classic, and the idea of ​​this class is to teach how to reward if the dog does his physiological needs in the right place, in addition to how to use diapers and a weasy bag;

*Energy management is about guiding the practice of energy expenditure, whether through regular walks, fetch games, mental stimulation toys, and more.

