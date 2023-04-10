Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, victim of racist insults

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian received offenses in the recent Juventus match.
Acts of racism in world football continue to be recorded, arousing general repudiation. The turn was for the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
Cuadrado, according to reports from Italy, received offenses from local fans in the duel Lazio vs. Juventuswhich Turin lost 2-1 this weekend.
Racism with Square
The information was reported by the TeamSerieA_fr site, which indicated that the stadium announcer had to intervene to demand respect in the stands.
The Colombian played 70 minutes, received a yellow card and escaped a red card.
“Lazio, let’s not sleep the business, let’s identify those responsible and ban them from entering for life,” says the account that makes the complaint.
