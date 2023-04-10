Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, victim of racist insults

Acts of racism in world football continue to be recorded, arousing general repudiation. The turn was for the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

(You may be interested: Messi, from Argentine heaven to hell in Paris: will he return to Barcelona?)

Cuadrado, according to reports from Italy, received offenses from local fans in the duel Lazio vs. Juventuswhich Turin lost 2-1 this weekend.

Racism with Square

The information was reported by the TeamSerieA_fr site, which indicated that the stadium announcer had to intervene to demand respect in the stands.

The Colombian played 70 minutes, received a yellow card and escaped a red card.

“Lazio, let’s not sleep the business, let’s identify those responsible and ban them from entering for life,” says the account that makes the complaint.

SPORTS

More sports news