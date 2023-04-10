Madrid.- A few days ago, MaryFer Centeno analyzed the Romance that Gerard Piqué stars with Clara Chia Martithe 23-year-old girl with whom he allegedly cheated on Shakira several months ago.

According to the opinion of the famous graphologist, apparently the retired footballer he did not feel genuine love for his girlfriendsince it was all pure lust, and that Piqué was only trying to make the world believe that he is in love with her.

“I also believe there is some nonsense, she has already shown the world that I am going to be with her, definitely the proxemic distance, the love, the passion, the shining eyes, the admiration she felt for Shakira, she does not feel it for Clara Chía” .

However, everything seems to indicate that things have changedsince during these Easter holidays, the couple took the opportunity to go out with the family of the former Barcelona player to Andorra.

During this trip, Gerard Piqué attended a football match with Clara and her family where Andorra faced Málaga, a place where they looked very much in love.

And it is that many users in social networks assure that the Shakira moving to Miami It was something that the lovers celebrated and that even helped them to begin to live their relationship in a public way with greater comfort, something that was pointed out by MaryFer Centeno.

“There are no traces of the love that Gerard professed to Shakira, that smile, that passion, the proxemic distance is minimal, how he looks at her with so much affection, with so much love,” he said and later added: “While Clara Chía now has a smile from ear to ear and if you ask me if it’s sincere, yes absolutely, it’s applauding life”.

Finally, the body language expert said that Gerard Piqué’s feelings for the mother of his children are now behind him: “Piqué is crazy about Clara Chía and there are no traces of the love he professed to Shakira one day.”