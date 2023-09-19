Juan Guillermo Cuadrado sets off alarms in Inter and the National Team, serious injury

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has tendinitis.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has tendinitis.
He did not travel with his team to Spain.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, lane of the Interwill not travel to San Sebastián for the duel against the Real Sociedad Champions League due to an inflammation of the tendon in his left knee that has been going on since last week.
The winger, a new Nerazzurri signing from Juventus, did not play in either the second friendly with his national team on September 13 or the derby against Milan from last Saturday.
(Shakira, strong confession: she talked about the ‘hard’ year, while Piqué is with Clara Chía)(Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo has a plan to change headquarters)
The official
This Tuesday, in addition, he did not train with the rest of his teammates and did specific work to be available for this weekend’s duel against the Empoli.
The Italian Simone Inzaghi, Interista coach, thus loses one of the replacements for the right wing that he had already used in the first three Serie A games.
In this way, the French Benjamin Pavard Also a recent addition to the Nerazzurri, he is positioned as the main alternative during the second half for the Dutchman. Denzel Dumfries or even for Italian Matteo Darmianwho will foreseeably act in the line of three centre-backs.
(Qualifiers in danger? Lawsuit would cause ‘turmoil’ on the road to the 2026 World Cup)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #sets #alarms #Inter #National #Team #injury
Leave a Reply