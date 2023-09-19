Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado sets off alarms in Inter and the National Team, serious injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in Sports
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado sets off alarms in Inter and the National Team, serious injury

Juan G Cuadrado

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has tendinitis.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has tendinitis.

He did not travel with his team to Spain.

The Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, lane of the Interwill not travel to San Sebastián for the duel against the Real Sociedad Champions League due to an inflammation of the tendon in his left knee that has been going on since last week.

The winger, a new Nerazzurri signing from Juventus, did not play in either the second friendly with his national team on September 13 or the derby against Milan from last Saturday.
The official

This Tuesday, in addition, he did not train with the rest of his teammates and did specific work to be available for this weekend’s duel against the Empoli.

The Italian Simone Inzaghi, Interista coach, thus loses one of the replacements for the right wing that he had already used in the first three Serie A games.

In this way, the French Benjamin Pavard Also a recent addition to the Nerazzurri, he is positioned as the main alternative during the second half for the Dutchman. Denzel Dumfries or even for Italian Matteo Darmianwho will foreseeably act in the line of three centre-backs.
