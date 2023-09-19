Last Saturday, a tragic accident shocked Italy when a Frecce Tricolori fighter, The aerobatic patrol of the Italian Air Force crashed near Turin, in the north of the country.

(You may be interested: The premiere of the pirated copy of the movie Barbie leads the box office in Russia).

The collision resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl, while her parents and brother suffered serious burns.

The incident occurred shortly after the patrol took off from Turin’s Caselle airport.. The formation of aircraft was on its way to participate in an air show to commemorate the centenary of the Italian air forces. However, tragedy apparently broke out when a flock of birds interrupted the fighter’s trajectory.

The pilot’s last words, leaked by local media as part of the initial investigation, were the following: “I can’t feel the engine anymore, I see birds.” In a desperate attempt to save his life, the driver ejected seconds before impact, but the plane collided with a vehicle in which a family was traveling. The girl on board, trapped by her seat belt, lost her life.

(You may be interested: These are the harsh measures that Italy is preparing to prevent the arrival of migrants).

Terribile incident in Torino, where an airplane of the Tricolor Frecce was precipitated during an exercise, uccidendo a bimba di 5 anni e, secondo le prime notizie, ferendo il suo fratellino ei suoi genitori. Except for the pilot, which is launched all’last with the parachute.… pic.twitter.com/AlW6TWqxTo — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 16, 2023

The minor’s father, mother and brother suffered burns that affected up to 30 percent of their bodies and were rushed to the hospital.

Investigations into the incident have taken a new turn after an audio message attributed to alleged military circles circulated. In it, a man claimed that the patrol had received an alert about the risk of collision with birds before taking off. Judicial authorities are evaluating the authenticity of this information.

The Minister of Transport and Vice President of the Italian Government, Matteo Salvini, confirmed the tragic news on his social networks and shared a video showing how one of the aircraft breaks formation and crashes before exploding.

The Frecce Tricolori are the Army’s aerobatic team that paints the Italian flag in the sky at national events and holidays.

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.