Several subjects entered the popular residence “Casa Victoria”, by Juan Gabriel, located in the city of Juárez, and they stole countless items. Some of them have already been recovered by the Police, who captured one of the thieves. The singer’s legal representative, Silvia Urquidi, gave more details in a conversation on the Telemundo program “Hoy el día”. It is worth noting that the house had many valuables because it functioned as a museum.

“They emptied all the drawers, there was documentation. In that house is all the history of Juan Gabriel, his record companies ”, Silvia Urquidi said before the aforementioned media.

What valuables were taken from Juan Gabriel’s house?

Until now, everything stolen is unknown; However, Silvia, best friend of the deceased singer, reported the absence of the stove, appliances, collectibles and musical instruments of the artist. In addition, Urquidi explained that the thugs took advantage of the fact that the manager was far from home to enter to loot.

“It seems that the lady went out to the bank for a moment and, apparently, someone was watching. She says that she did not take long and when she returns, these guys ran away, ”she added.

Did they catch the thieves from Juan Gabriel’s house?

A man was caught red-handed by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, taking with him more valuables such as clothes, paintings and a famous statuette recognizing the renowned singer. Unfortunately, hours after the arrest, the authorities discovered that other items belonging to the great Juan Gabriela had already been sold.

