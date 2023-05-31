“The European Community, on the basis of a precautionary principle for air quality, has set parameters that will be further tightened to better guarantee the protection of citizens’ health, on the basis of WHO indications, l ‘World Health Organization”. As Marco Tortorella, Consulcesi’s lawyer, on the sidelines of the ‘Free to breathe’ event organized yesterday in Rome by Consulcesi itself on the occasion of the launch of the first collective lawsuit on the theme of ‘Clean air’.

“The action that is about to take place – explains Tortorella – is aimed at guaranteeing what is a fundamental human right, i.e. living in a healthy environment and having one’s rights protected before national courts, since the obligations imposed by the Community have not been respected. The right to health and the environmental problem are now part of our Constitution, so the legal action has the aim of giving greater protection to citizens who see these rights violated”. In particular, “there have been two judgments by the European Court of Justice – recalls the lawyer – but there are other infringement procedures in progress, which have clearly identified the areas where these parameters have not been respected and unfortunately concern a large part of the Italian territory Here, the citizens who reside in these areas are the potential candidates to be able to activate this type of action”.

The objective of the legal action promoted by Consulcesi, the largest network in Europe dedicated to healthcare professionals, concludes Tortorella, “is to restore a pollution-free Earth and point out to today’s world how much change is necessary: ​​change to protect our Earth it is necessary to be ever more free to be able to breathe clean and healthy air”.