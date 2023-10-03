The ‘classics date’ of Argentine football left serious consequences in Racing, who lost at home 0-2 against Independiente: Fernando Gago, The ‘Academy’ coach presented his resignation after the painful defeat.

The Academy is exploring several names, but according to the press it already has a main candidate to take over. This Monday, president Víctor Blanco and Rubén Capria (sports director) met and defined plan A to try to hire him.

Gustavo Alfaro and Hernán Crespo were two of the names that were mentioned in the Racing environment; but the reality is that they are looking for a coach with experience in Argentine soccer and who led a South American team.

Thus, Racing will go in search of signing Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who was recently dismissed from the Paraguay national team due to his poor start in the 2026 South American Qualifiers.

Why would Juanfer Quintero and Guillermo Barros Schelotto cross paths again?

In this way, Barros Schelotto would be reunited with a player he has never coached, but who has had a lot to do with his career, the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero. What do the DT and the Paisa steering wheel have to do with each other?

Quintero could have been a Boca player. In 2017, when he had a great performance with Independiente Medellín against River Plate at the Monumental. There he put himself on the radar of Argentine football.

Among the clubs to which he was offered was Boca. However, at that time the Xeneize club coach ruled out his arrival. The team was in charge of… Guillermo Barros Schelottowho preferred to reinforce himself with other players, such as Carlos Tévez, Ramón Abila, Emanuel Reynoso, Julio Buffarini and Emmanuel Más.

In the end, it was River that decided to hire Quintero, and there is the second crossing of his life with that of Barros Schelotto: the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, in that return match that was played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium , from Real Madrid.

Boca Juniors, which was directed by Barros Schelotto, won 1-0 and was virtual champion; but at minute 58 Quintero entered and changed history, because after Lucas Pratto’s equalizer, the Colombian scored a great goal to make it 2-1 for River… the match ended 3-1 and River emerged champion, under the sad gaze of Mellizo .

