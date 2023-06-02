Juan Fernando Quintero speaks clearly about his situation in Junior: “I never said I was leaving”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior's defeat against Envigado.
Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado.
The footballer appeared this Friday at the team’s administrative headquarters.
Juan Fernando Quintero He arrived at Junior six months ago as a star reinforcement of Colombian soccer, after his last stint at River Plate. However, the player was unable to display his level due to injury. Now, he is getting ready to take on the challenge again, because his future is in Junior.
(It may interest you. Sebastián Viera says goodbye to Junior: his departure from the team is confirmed)
Although there were versions of his possible departure from Barranquilla, including River Plate’s interest in repatriating him, Quintero spoke out this Friday.
Quintero stays
At the exit of the club headquarters, Quintero was expected by journalists who inquired about his future and his meeting.
“I have never said that I am leaving. If something else happens, there will be news, but I am fully here, I am happy and with high expectations of what will happen,” said Quintero.
On the presence of his representative Rodrigo RiepQuintero commented: “You have things to fix, not only in football. If any news arrives, we’ll tell you. I’m happy. If you have the opportunity to stay longer, you’re lucky.”
In addition, the footballer spoke of his injury, which took him out of competition. “The expectation is high, it was not easy last semester, I had an injury that took me out. I suffered a lot. Now we are well and full of what is coming, with expectations.”
“Injuries are part of football, nobody wants to get injured, I suffered a lot, a lot of pain in my body, nobody knows what I went through,” he said.
